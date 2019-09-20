The Inhumans Will Return To The MCU In Ms. Marvel TV Show

Marvel once had big plans for the Inhumans. There was originally set to be a movie featuring Black Bolt and co. coming this past summer but then the project morphed into a TV series. In advance of it, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. worked hard to introduce the concept of Inhumans to viewers but as it happened, the show flopped hard and was cancelled after only eight episodes. And that seemed to be it for the Inhuman race on screen.

We Got This Covered is hearing, however, that the studio is dusting off its plans for the characters and will soon be rebooting them within the MCU. We’ve been told by sources – the same ones who revealed that Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow, and that the real Mandarin would be the villain in Shang-Chi – that the Inhumans will return in the upcoming Ms. Marvel TV show that’s due on Disney Plus in a few years (which We Got This Covered told you about before it was officially revealed).

This makes a lot of sense, too, considering that Kamala Khan is an Inhuman herself. Not to mention that the always reliable MCU Cosmic has already backed up our initial report on the Inhumans being rebooted as well.

Inhumans Character Posters 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From what we understand, the intention is to fully recast the Inhuman royal family with “bigger name actors.” As per his popularity, giant teleporting dog Lockjaw will play a major role in Ms. Marvel with the other characters having cameos that will apparently set up bigger parts further down the road. What exactly this entails – another Inhumans show? appearances in the movies? – we don’t know at present, but we’re told we’ll definitely see folks like Black Bolt and Medusa making a quick cameo or two in Ms. Marvel.

While the idea of wiping out the Marvel Television efforts from the MCU is a bit of a controversial one with fans, we’re pretty sure that few will mind if Inhumans is swept under the rug. And though you might think there’s no need to relaunch this other race of superpowered people now that Marvel has the rights to the X-Men back, know that the two have coexisted in the comics for decades and haven’t trodden on each others’ toes.

Circling back to Ms. Marvel though, and it will reportedly feature Brie Larson in a cameo as Carol Danvers with the show expected to lead into Captain Marvel 2. We don’t have a release date for it just yet, but it won’t be here before 2021.