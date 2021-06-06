Home / tv

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Loki Being Confirmed As Gender-Fluid

Marvel shared a new 18-second promo for Loki this Sunday and while it may have been short, it still managed to drop a major revelation. The teaser ended with a glimpse at the TVA’s file on the God of Mischief, which confirmed that Loki is gender-fluid. The comic book character has been labelled as such since the early 2000s, but this is the first time that this key element of the antihero has been made clear in the MCU.

Check out the promo in question below:

Coming as it does both just a few days ahead of Loki‘s debut on Disney Plus next Wednesday, and in the first week of Pride Month, the internet is understandably going crazy over the news, with it serving to raise the hype for the premiere of the wacky, time travel themed show even more. And below, you can see some of the reactions floating around on social media:

Finally, it’s canon!

Just in case anyone wants to complain about Marvel changing the character simply to be “woke.” Loki’s literally been gender-fluid since the ancient Norse myths.

Excellent GIF usage.

Time to give your personal thanks.

What is life?

Among all this excitement, though, some are calling into question whether this revelation is as it seems. If you look at the file in the promo, it reads “Sex: Fluid.” People are quite rightly pointing that sex and gender are not the same thing, and so they’re holding off on celebrating just yet.

On the other hand, some are taking this news at face value – and it means a lot to them.

What we can take from this (probable) gender-fluid confirmation is that Lady Loki will likely appear in the Disney Plus series – possibly played by British actress Sophia Di Martino, just as has long been theorized. Moreover, this news means that Tom Hiddleston’s trickster stands as the first leading LGBTQ+ character in the MCU. Here’s to many more to come.

Don’t miss Loki when it premieres the first episode of its six-part first season on Disney Plus this Wednesday, June 9th.

