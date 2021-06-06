MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Loki Being Confirmed As Gender-Fluid

Marvel shared a new 18-second promo for Loki this Sunday and while it may have been short, it still managed to drop a major revelation. The teaser ended with a glimpse at the TVA’s file on the God of Mischief, which confirmed that Loki is gender-fluid. The comic book character has been labelled as such since the early 2000s, but this is the first time that this key element of the antihero has been made clear in the MCU.

Check out the promo in question below:

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

Coming as it does both just a few days ahead of Loki‘s debut on Disney Plus next Wednesday, and in the first week of Pride Month, the internet is understandably going crazy over the news, with it serving to raise the hype for the premiere of the wacky, time travel themed show even more. And below, you can see some of the reactions floating around on social media:

I WAKE UP TO HEAR LOKI IS GENDER FLUID IN THE MCU ??? OH MY GOD THIS IS AMAZING pic.twitter.com/wzLA6MlyPE — alyssa 🕸️ | offline (@spideyjoy) June 6, 2021

LOKI GENDER FLUID FUCK YEEEAAAAHHHHH #Loki — Marcel K-K (@KuokKaiML) June 6, 2021

LOKI CONFIRMED AS GENDER-FLUID IN THE MCU 🥳🥳 We have always known that Loki is Gender-Fluid, however, it is amazing that the MCU have chosen to address this! I’m excited to see where this takes us, I’d love to see Lady Loki in a movie or in the show in the future!! 💚🖤#Loki pic.twitter.com/EqsYgkAuoe — Jay ✪ (@WiccansBitch) June 6, 2021

-Gender Fluid Loki is finally appearing and I love it. I cannot wait for the series! #Loki pic.twitter.com/7L6efmOpKh — 𝓐𝓫𝓫𝔂 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓪 𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓴 Super Soldier Event (@HerSerpentChaos) June 6, 2021

LOKI IS CONFIRMED TO BE GENDER FLUID LETS GO — mars’s on mars 🌈 (@mars_kinda) June 6, 2021

Gender Fluid Anti Hero Loki is the best Loki — Steven Underwood (@blaqueword) June 6, 2021

Finally, it’s canon!

this makes me so incredibly happy, finally it’s canon that loki is gender fluid pic.twitter.com/RcTnpaYe8r — sabrina | loki era! (@visiondarling) June 6, 2021

Just in case anyone wants to complain about Marvel changing the character simply to be “woke.” Loki’s literally been gender-fluid since the ancient Norse myths.

FINALLY!!! MCU Loki is gender-fluid!!!!

While it's well-known in the Norse mythos and even the comics (starting in the 2000's), this is the first time the MCU has made this canon. #Loki https://t.co/egEbHrk4uC — Alejandra (Alej) Oliva (@alejolivaDNA) June 6, 2021

Excellent GIF usage.

loki laufeyson,,, god of mischief,,, and canon gender fluid yup yup pic.twitter.com/fwxdS1IHiC — rai ⧗ loki era (@agathasvision) June 6, 2021

Time to give your personal thanks.

i want to personally thank marvel for finally giving us gender fluid loki — chels ♡ (@wiinterschilld) June 6, 2021

What is life?

Loki being confirmed gender fluid and the series is out in 3 days during Pride Month. What is life rn!! — Soph ~ 3 DAYS!!!📌 (@sophbrnes) June 6, 2021

Among all this excitement, though, some are calling into question whether this revelation is as it seems. If you look at the file in the promo, it reads “Sex: Fluid.” People are quite rightly pointing that sex and gender are not the same thing, and so they’re holding off on celebrating just yet.

o k a y so uh that thing that was posted? It said sex, not gender. If it said gender: fluid then that would have been confirming that Loki is genderfluid. That said sex: fluid which simply means Loki can shapeshift. sex ≠ gender. — Spencer / Loki / Lauritz ✡︎ (@lusciousdean) June 6, 2021

On the other hand, some are taking this news at face value – and it means a lot to them.

As gender-fluid person i have never felt more valid in my life this really means a lot and makes me so happy #loki pic.twitter.com/U5ceCNlsC6 — nouf| loki era (@blackrravens) June 6, 2021

What we can take from this (probable) gender-fluid confirmation is that Lady Loki will likely appear in the Disney Plus series – possibly played by British actress Sophia Di Martino, just as has long been theorized. Moreover, this news means that Tom Hiddleston’s trickster stands as the first leading LGBTQ+ character in the MCU. Here’s to many more to come.

Don’t miss Loki when it premieres the first episode of its six-part first season on Disney Plus this Wednesday, June 9th.