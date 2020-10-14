Here’s How Richard E. Grant Could Look As The MCU’s Old Loki

In late September, Richard E. Grant (Logan, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) confirmed that he had joined the cast of Marvel’s Loki TV series. Though he didn’t disclose what role he was playing, the way he announced the news on social media got fans talking, as he shared an image of himself and star Tom Hiddleston which seemed to highlight the similarities between them (blue eyes, similar facial structure, etc). Understandably, this got folks wondering if Grant is playing Old Loki.

Rumors and reports have been swirling for months that the series will feature various different versions of the God of Mischief. The shapeshifter has had many alternate personas in the comics, after all. For instance, Kid Loki or Lady Loki. And we’re already pretty sure that Sophia Di Martino is playing a female Loki in the Disney Plus show. All the signs are pointing to Grant portraying Old Loki, then. But how would he look in the part? Well, this epic new fan art from artist ApexForm gives us an idea…

Here's How Richard E. Grant Could Look As Old Loki 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The one thing we know for sure about Loki is that the Asgardian trickster, resurrected in an alternate timeline in Avengers: Endgame, will be employed by the Time Variance Authority and travel through history as their agent. So, it’s easy to imagine how Loki could encounter his older self – perhaps after traveling to the far future. Kid Loki could appear much the same way, except with a trip to the past. How Lady Loki could fit in is less obvious, though.

The series also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror, Beauty and the Beast) and Owen Wilson and while the jury’s still out on who Mbatha-Raw is playing, we’re pretty sure we know Wilson’s role. Several reports have said he’s portraying Justice Peace, a time traveling mercenary who the TVA has employed to head up their Temporal Law Enforcement Department.

Loki is currently filming in Atlanta ahead of its release on D+ sometime in 2021.