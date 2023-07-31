What has Sophia Di Martino been doing since ‘Loki’ season 1?

When an actor receives universal acclaim and worldwide superstardom, it is usually the result of years of hard work and unseen struggle, not “overnight success” which, more often than not, is a complete myth. Just look at Sophia Di Martino.

The English actress was working in the entertainment industry for over 17 years before she landed the role of Sylvie in Marvel Cinematic Universe television series Loki. Her portrayal of the variant version of the God of Mischief earned her two awards for Best Breakthrough Performance and Best Team (with Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson) at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2022. The show’s runaway success combined with Di Martino’s performance left fans eager, excited, and anxious to see what would become of her character in season two.

At times the MCU’s glory Disney Plus days feel like a bygone era. The trifecta that was WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki was quickly overshadowed by poorly received (or at least lukewarm) shows such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion.

With everything that’s happened in the MCU since the first season of Loki, not to mention Di Martino’s emergence on the scene, one has to wonder what’s been going on in the actress’ personal and professional life since Loki made her a superstar. If you’re a fan of her work, you’ll be happy to know she’s not been idly twiddling her thumbs waiting for the script for season two to land in her lap. The actress has been hard at work on other projects and is expecting more on the way.

She’s starred in a movie, a TV show, and is working on a film adaptation of a popular novel

Photo by Gareth Gatrell/Marvel Studios

As we know, Marvel actors do more than just wear capes, fight bad guys, and save the world. To score a gig with Marvel usually means you’re either extremely lucky or among the cream of the crop of Hollywood. In 2021, Sophia Di Martino just so happened to work with two Marvel legends on the 2021 film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

The Amazon Studios/StudioCanal UK film saw Benedict Cumberbatch from Doctor Strange play the titular character in the biographical comedy-drama, an artist who became world-famous for his delightful depictions of cats. Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, played Max Kase, a real-life newspaper writer and editor. As for Di Martino — she played a character named Judith; it was a smaller role, but Di Martino quietly commanded presence in her scenes.

In 2022, Di Martino also starred in the poorly-named BBC comedy series Peacock (good luck trying to look up the show without getting results for the streaming service of the same name). The show is about the existential crisis of a man who is tired of being defined by his good looks and playboy persona. Again, Di Martino had a smaller role in this; she played the character Blue.

The third project Di Martino is working on is the film adaption of Matt Haig’s popular novel The Radleys. The project will see Di Martino step further into the spotlight as a lead character, although the details of who she will play have not been announced as of this writing. The movie is currently in post-production.

With the second season of Loki promising to bring Di Martino back into the public eye, Di Martino has a full plate ahead of her. Then again, for an actress that’s been in the business for nearly two decades, that’s nothing new.