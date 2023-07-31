The trailer for Loki season 2 is here and it promises more time-bending shenanigans but this go-around our titular antihero has to contend with preventing an all-out war across the multiverse.

Tom Hiddleston is back as everyone’s favorite God of Mischief with his Time Variance Authority companion, Owen Wilson’s Mobius. Together, the pair set out to prevent “utter destruction,” but not before Loki himself must get sorted out from chronically slipping through time. To get help on this particular matter, they reached out to none other than another actor versed in the multiverse, Ke Huy Quan, with his debut in the series as OB.

Of course, we also see a glimpse of Jonathan Majors’ Kang in what looks like a variant of the villain in an old-timey carnival setting where he appears to be a mystic-type figure that commands the will of electricity in front of audiences.

Image via Marvel Studios

The first season of Loki is widely considered one of the finest Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that has ever come to Disney Plus. Hopefully, that means season two can bring the streaming service back to its glory days of two years ago after one of the worst-received original shows, Secret Invasion, finished its run.

However, a challenge that is certainly working against it already is the presence of Majors, who has been caught up in abuse allegations in real life. One thing we’re happy to see is the introduction of the Oscar-winning Quan as he was an absolute delight in the similarly quirky and sci-fi heavy film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

I guess we’ll see how it all shakes out when Loki season 2 drops on Disney Plus on October 6.