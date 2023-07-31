Rumors of the ‘Loki’ season 2 trailer dropping imminently hints Marvel is already in ‘Secret Invasion’ damage limitation mode

Are we finally about to get our first look at Loki's return?

At this point, we suspect Marvel Studios would like to pretend Secret Invasion didn’t happen. The season finale is now the worst-reviewed thing the studio has ever released (at a rock-bottom 8 percent on the Tomatometer) and has fans calling for it to be quickly retconned.

So, let’s swiftly move on to the next MCU release: Loki season 2. This will premiere in early October and pick up where the much-loved first season left off in 2021. Returning are Tom Hiddleston as the titular demigod, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Renslayer.

Alhough we got the first poster last week, footage has been thin on the ground. That may very soon change, according to perennial gossip-hound Grace Randolph:

Image via X

There’s a convincing theory that Marvel is playing its cards very close to the chest about Loki‘s return because of Jonathan Majors. The Kang actor’s trial for assault and aggravated harassment will begin later this week, and the result will likely decide whether Disney maintains his position as the MCU’s current big bad or gives him the boot.

Majors is set to play a substantial role in season 2, so if a Loki trailer does emerge the same week as he goes on trial, don’t expect to see him in it. If he’s found guilty, then some frantic behind-the-scenes work may take place on the show to cut him out of it, potentially involving rapid reshoots. Then again, given that a release date of Oct. 6 has already been announced, someone clearly has confidence the show is going ahead as is.

For now, let’s just wait and see whether this trailer drop rumor pans out.