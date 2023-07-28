48 hours on, and the calls for ‘Secret Invasion’ to be retconned are already underway

Secret Invasion didn’t so much fail to stick the landing, as catastrophically crater into the ground and get dragged off to the morgue. The season finale is now the single worst-rated thing Marvel Studios has ever put its name to, with a rock-bottom 10 percent on Rotten Tomatoes meaning it has worse reviews than even Inhumans.

Fans will be conducting extensive postmortems on exactly what went so badly wrong here, though some are now holding out hope Marvel Studios will just pretend the whole stupid story didn’t happen:

Image via Reddit

Wouldn’t it be nice if The Marvels opened with a short scene of Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill waking up, shaking her head, muttering “Huh, that was a weird dream,” and getting on with her day?

Sadly, we have to agree with the replies that point out that Secret Invasion is likely too deeply woven into upcoming stories to be ignored. The Marvels will see Nick Fury back up in space, Captain America: Brave New World will introduce President Ritson’s successor (Harrison Ford’s General Ross), and somewhere down the line G’iah and Sonya will return.

Whether we’ll ever get a resolution to the Skrulls on Earth storyline remains to be seen, but after all that, we doubt it’s going to be a happen ending.

Such are the pitfalls of a shared cinematic universe in which every story theoretically leads into the next. That said, if Kevin Feige did just quietly ignore every stupid thing that happened in Secret Invasion, we doubt many fans would complain.