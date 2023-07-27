The ‘Secret Invasion’ finale falls perilously close to being the worst-reviewed project of the entire Marvel Studios era

You really couldn’t make it up that Samuel L. Jackson – one of the very few remaining Marvel Cinematic Universe stars to have appeared in the franchise’s very first installment that’s still going strong – was finally given center stage for his very own showcase in Secret Invasion after 15 years lending support, and it was just awful.

For six weeks, Disney Plus subscribers and MCU fans alike – or at least, those who even bothered to watch given the disappointing viewing figures – have been bored out of their minds seeing Nick Fury unravel one of the weakest conspiracies the political thriller arena has experienced in quite some time.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

There was a shred of optimism heading into the finale, though, seeing as even Marvel’s underwhelming streaming shows have tended to pull out all the stops for a blockbuster-sized finale, but Secret Invasion couldn’t even do that. It was a damp squib dropped on top of a wet fart, and at the time of writing the sixth and final episode is the MCU’s worst-rated piece of content ever on Rotten Tomatoes with a 13 percent score.

If you want to at least try and polish a turd, then there is a tiny silver lining. In terms of every film, television, live-action, or animated title to emerge since Marvel Studios was first founded, Secret Invasion isn’t at the very bottom of the pile. That unwanted distinction still belongs to Inhumans with an 11 percent approval rating, but you don’t have to count it if you don’t want to when Kevin Feige would rather pretend it didn’t exist given its ties to the offshoot Marvel Television that he was all too happy to shutter when arch-nemesis Ike Perlmutter was ousted from the company.

Just remember if you’re one of the several Secret Invasion supporters out there, then; it isn’t technically Marvel’s worst-ever, but it’s definitely the MCU’s.