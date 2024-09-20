Disney just revealed where ‘Agatha All Along’ takes place in the MCU timeline, and Captain Marvel is the key

Agatha All Along may be an off-shoot of a series released back in 2021, but it’s refreshing just how self-contained the WandaVision sequel is from the wider MCU. Particularly after a flurry of recent projects that have been so entrenched in the lore that figuring out how they fit into it all makes your head hurt. Yes, Deadpool & Wolverine, I’m looking at you.

You really only need to have seen that aforementioned Elizabeth Olsen show to follow this one (and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness too, I guess), which makes Agatha All Along a blessedly accessible watch for anyone who might’ve fallen off the wagon in recent years but just got bitten by the Marvel bug again after enjoying Deadpool 3 in theaters.

For those of us who are here for the long slog, however, and sat through all of Secret Invasion just to see how it would affect continuity, there still remains the question of where Agatha falls in the so-called Sacred Timeline. Thankfully, Disney Plus has updated its official chronological Marvel Studios viewing order in the wake of the series’ two-part premiere, so we know exactly where it comes. And its placement is a little surprising.

Is ‘Agatha All Along’ a prequel?

Due to the interconnected nature of the MCU, virtually every Marvel project can be labelled as a prequel to something — Black Widow came out after Avengers: Infinity War, but is set before it, for instance — but as far as we understand it, Agatha All Along is definitely not a prequel. In fact, it likely occupies the furthest place along the MCU timeline to date, pressing the franchise farther into the future than it’s ever gone before.

Conveniently for those aspiring TVA agents among us who care about the tapestry of the MCU timeline, Agatha All Along confirms exactly where it fits several times over. We’re told at numerous points in the first episode that Agatha has been living in Westview for three years. We know that WandaVision took place in 2023, so this specifies its spin-off as occurring in 2026. It’s worth noting, however, that it’s been three and a half years in the real world between these two projects. If that’s reflected in the Sacred Timeline, as well, that means Agatha could easily take place in early 2027.

Either way, Agatha definitely follows on in the timeline from other recent releases set in the present-day, such as Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and, most notably, The Marvels. As Echo was a direct follow-up to Hawkeye and Deadpool & Wolverine was an anomalous jaunt into another reality, the Brie Larson sequel was the last time we’d visited the present of the MCU, but now Agatha has picked up the baton to carry the franchise even further forward.

Although The Fantastic Four: First Steps is another movie set in a different universe, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* will likely continue on from Agatha, meaning that the new present-day of the MCU is 2027. As Wade Wilson once said, these timelines are so confusing.

