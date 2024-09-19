These are the Marvel projects you need to watch before seeing ‘Agatha All Along’

You’re either a Marvel Cinematic Universe superfan who has been counting down the days to Agatha All Along… or you might sit down and tune in because your partner/friend/sibling wants to binge-watch it together. Either way, you’re probably going to want to catch up on other Marvel projects so you can make the most of the witchy spin-off.

While critics have enjoyed what they’ve seen so far, others are curious if this Disney Plus series, which stars the immensely talented Kathryn Hahn, can give everyone the strong MCU content they’ve been waiting and hoping for. So, before ordering a pizza (with or without pineapple, based on your preference) and settling in for Agatha All Along, what other Marvel content should you watch?

What Marvel TV shows and movies should you watch before Agatha All Along?

Some might say watching every single Marvel TV show and movie is necessary because there are so many interconnected stories and richly drawn characters. But really, who has the time? Plus, there are truly only two projects you absolutely need to watch before tuning into Agatha All Along: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision.

WandaVision is a must since Agatha All Along is its spin-off, so we’ll start there. Agatha Harkness is a significant character in this fun, creative, and brilliant series, which was released in 2021. In the show, Agatha pretends to be a woman named Agnes who lives near Wanda in Westview. What is so inventive and captivating about this show is that every episode is told from the perspective of a sitcom, cycling through various eras including the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and into the 2000s. This has set it apart from other disappointing Marvel shows like Secret Invasion (but let’s not talk about that!). By the end of WandaVision, Agatha is put under Wanda’s spell, and the consequences of that are part of the first episode of Agatha All Along.

As for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this is important for the purpose of understanding Wanda’s current state in the MCU, since this, too, plays a part in Agatha All Along. The sequel, which was released in 2022, paints a dark, eerie, and fun picture of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). In this super entertaining film, Wanda looks for a reality where her sons Tommy and Billy exist. What happens to Wanda at the end? It’s a big and important question that the first episode of Agatha All Along, episode 1, “Seekest Thou the Road,” deals with.

Being all caught up on Wanda’s sad story helps when watching Agatha All Along, but, unlike some spin-offs that make you want to forget the new show and go back to the original, Agatha is definitely a strong character who deserved her own TV series.

In a relatable moment, Hahn shared with Emmy Magazine that she “thought of myself as a Marvel visitor” when the opportunity came up in 2021. As she told The Hollywood Reporter, it made sense for this memorable character to take center stage. She said she was “excited” and “giddy” and added, “Agatha really is always the main character in her mind, so it felt very natural to, of course, be the main character in this other show.”

So, since the first two episodes of Agatha All Along began streaming on Disney Plus on Sept. 18th, 2024, it’s time to dive into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision and then see what Agatha is all about!

