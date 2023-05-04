‘Loki’ season 2 promo art reveals first look at Ke Huy Quan’s MCU debutant

We’ve known for a while now that Oscar winner and comeback story of the century, Ke Huy Quan, is joining Loki for season 2. We know a little about his character, too, but so far we’ve only been able to talk about the role without seeing it. Now we’re getting a slighter better idea of what he’ll look like with some new promo art.

The images are courtesy of Amazon France, which revealed the new images with some merchandise it was selling. The image shows Quan’s character — a Time Variance Authority (TVA) archivist named Ouroboros — in an official-looking TVA jumpsuit and glasses. Take a look below.

Image via Amazon

The merchandise also features Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) in some sort of TVA astronaut suit, as well as Casey (Eugene Cordero) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). Here’s another look:

Image via Amazon

The artwork also shows Mobius in full astronaut uniform with what I can only assume are some sort of time trails around him.

Image via Amazon

This image has a slightly darker, more propaganda-ish feel to it.

Image via Amazon

We don’t know much about Ouroboros besides the fact that he’s an archivist, but he’ll obviously be involved with tracking all the Kang variants and helping to eliminate them. He’ll probably function as someone who provides weapons and cool TVA trinkets, but he might even go on missions with the group as well. The possibilities are endless!

After the lackluster performance of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and the ongoing legal troubles for marquee villain Jonathan Majors, Marvel could use a clean hit. Adding an Oscar winner with an incredible comeback story to the mix could potentially do just that. Or it’s time for the DCU to take over. Either way it’ll be fun to watch.

Loki season 2 is expected to release in September.