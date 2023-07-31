Which Kang variant is Jonathan Majors playing in ‘Loki’ season 2?

The official trailer for the second season of Loki has finally been unleashed on the world, and we’re all but ready to leave behind that pitiful Secret Invasion ending as a sour memory and look ahead to what will hopefully be a more tightly-woven entry in the MCU‘s episodic ventures.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are back as the rollicking duo of Loki and Mobius, who join forces with Hunter B-15 as they’re pulled across the multiverse — sometimes intentionally, sometimes not — in search of Sylvie, Ravonna, and Miss Minutes as they try to prevent the TVA from falling into the wrong hands.

But one of the biggest surprises of the trailer had to be the tease of Jonathan Majors‘ imminent return to the MCU; it may not have been a surprise under normal circumstances, given Majors’ crucial role as Kang the Conqueror and his many variants, but after those domestic assault charges saw many an entity cut ties with him, his future with Marvel has become somewhat dubious.

It ultimately remains to be seen if Majors’ inclusion in season two of Loki will be his last appearance in the franchise, but either way, Majors still seems to have a place in the MCU at the moment; many, in fact, given the many versions of Kang that we’ve seen and will be seeing over the rest of the saga. But, exactly which of these Kangs will be showing up during this particular plight?

Which version of Kang will appear in Loki season two?

Image via Marvel Studios

Season two of Loki will see Majors portray Victor Timely, a bespectacled stage artist living in the early 20th century who wows patrons with his captivating technology. It’s unclear exactly how antagonistic he’ll be to Loki and company relative to his other variants, but it’s nevertheless safe to assume he’ll be posing a sizeable headache to the god of mischief over the course of the season, especially if Loki’s ominous musing in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is anything to go by.

He Who Remains, another variant of Kang who created the TVA to imprison the rest of the Kangs, will also reappear from the first season.

The first season of Loki is available to stream in full on Disney Plus. The second season will premiere its first episode on Oct. 6, and will then likely release its remaining five episodes one at a time every subsequent Friday until its season finale airs.