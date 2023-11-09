If it manages to fulfill ANY of these, I will eat my sock.

From the looks of the many The Marvels trailers, it doesn’t take a genius to guess that most of the story will unfold in space and on the Kree planet. On top of that, it is one of the shortest Marvel films ever at 1 hour 45 minutes and yet, the list of expectations from the film is only getting longer and wilder.

There is already a lot The Marvels is technically bound to accomplish based on the finer points of its plot — explain why Monica is mad at Carol, what role the bangles play, and how the ones not wearing any (Carol and Monica) are still bound by it, flesh out the motivations of MCU’s brand new villain, how the Kree vs Carol rivalry will pan out, and will the trio stick together as a team post the film’s events.

But The Marvels is now expected to unravel the most remotely possible threads and/or simply end the surprises that have been dangled over our heads for so long. While some can be justified with a sliver of logic, the rest? Lofty dreams fellows Marvel-ers!

Hopes that Dar-Benn is Thanos’ daughter

Image via Marvel Studios

All the purple light in the trailer has convinced a few (which includes folks here at WGTC) that Dar-Benn is Thanos’ daughter and is seeking revenge from Carol for aiding in his death.

To somehow debut the X-Men

Image via 20th Century Fox

Though the tease was deliberate and there have been rumors of The Beast appearing in the post-credit scenes, the massive expectation has crossed the boundaries of sanity and hopes are for all the X-Men to somehow make their debut in The Marvels.

To include Storm

Screenshot via 20th Century Fox

The blink-and-miss scene of a woman going past Monica in a white suit has triggered many theories that range from it being an alternate Maria Rambeau or, the more favored option but less likely option, Storm.

Explain Kamala’s true origins

Image via Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics/ Remix by Apeksha Bagchi

Ms. Marvel ended on a really confusing note — what is Kamala? A part-Djinn, a mutant, or the first official entry for MCU’s Inhumans? Even though the chances of The Marvels focusing on anything but the bangles are slim, many are certain it will put an end to this confusion.

Say that Monica is also a mutant

Image via Marvel Studios

All she needed was to force her way through Wanda’s hex to get her powers — and that’s the only difference between her and everybody else who got taken over by Scarlet Witch’s magic. Since the question mark on Kamala’s true identity, every character suddenly acquiring powers is now on the mutant radar.

Debut the Inhumans

Image via Marvel Studios

Between Kamala’s messy origin clues and Anson Mount’s Black Bolt appearing in Doctor Strange 2, Inhumans getting an official introduction is on the demand list. But unless the MCU is powered by the real-life version of the Darhold, that is so not happening.

To include Thor

Images via Marvel Studios

Thor making an appearance in Loki season 2 is a ship that has sailed. But the final trailer of the upcoming film showcasing Valkyrie has given way to wild theories cooking up the God of Thunder’s smash entry in the Captain Marvel sequel.

To see Valkyrie team up with the trio

Image via Marvel Studios

At best, the Asgardian warrior has a cameo appearance in the film that is set to focus on the MCU’s new team. But the running consensus is that Valkyrie is here to join the three against Dar-benn. I can not roll my eyes hard enough.

See the remaining Guardians

Image via Marvel Studios

Just because the team somewhat disbanded and James Gunn has said his goodbyes doesn’t mean they will pop up everywhere from now on.

Explain the repercussions of No Way Home

Image via Marvel Studios/Sony

The Marvels has its own “crashing reality” to deal with before it jumps to address the after-effects of Peter’s bad decisions. Even MoM didn’t do that!

Confirm Wanda’s return

Image via Marvel Studios

The OG Wanda is officially dead in the MCU, but it is certain that Elizabeth Olsen will return as the character, even if it’s an alternate version. But I am drawing a blank on why and how can The Marvels hint at her return.

Tease Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Photo via Disney Plus

Again, the connection is Monica, and completing the chain is the upcoming spin-off series. Do let me know if you see a coven of witches muttering “Double, double, toil, and trouble” while floating in space.

Reveal the status of Skrulls on Earth (we do see them in trailers)

Image via Marvel Studios

When a whole show dedicated to their not-so-secret invasion didn’t reveal it, why will The Marvels?

Wrap up MCU’s topmost forever plot hole — G’iah

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

G’iah is currently the most powerful character in the MCU, which effectively nullifies any and every individual or army’s chance of winning against her as well as devalues MCU’s tapestry of a dozen and half films with the heroes locked in a tussle with the villain(s). She can end any fight within seconds — there is no excitement, no stakes.

Show how Ritson will lose his seat

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Given MCU’s new trend of abrupt changes, the more plausible expectation should be Captain America 4 starting with Harrison Ford as President, with a throwaway line explaining why Ritson was sacked.

Show the ripple effects of the drama unfolding at the TVA

Image via Marvel Studios

It is already a stretch to want Loki season 2 to conclude it. Hoping The Marvels to even acknowledge it is a pipe dream.

Introduce a Kang variant

Image via Marvel Studios

He is, after all, the ultimate threat in Phase 5 and 6. But he is not going to appear in every single Marvel project, people! And given the direction Loki has taken, Kang or any of his variants might never mark their presence again.