MCU fans want a sequel to ‘Black Widow,’ but with one major change

Black Widow finally got her own movie in 2021 after appearing in so many MCU ensemble films as the token female hero. The movie did a decent job of delving into her traumatic past and Natasha Romanoff finally got a chance to shine, but, should there be a sequel, fans have their eyes on another actress.

Black Widow finally gave the character the origin story she deserved, taking a quick peek into her childhood and the fake family she was raised in on U.S. soil as her “parents” carried out their mission on behalf of Russia. She wasn’t their only daughter though, playing big sister to Yelena who she protected and loved. Fans immediately took to the character of Yelena, played by the charismatic Florence Pugh, and she became an immediate fan favorite.

Now that Natasha has gone, sacrificing herself for her new-found family in Avengers: Endgame, the mantle of Black Widow within the MCU (we know that there are actually lots of Black Widows but there can be only one true Black Widow) would appear to have passed to Pugh’s character, Yelena. Her return in the Marvel/Disney Plus series Hawkeye was also a highlight for viewers, who loved the chemistry she had with Kate Bishop.

Though we know she will make an appearance in Thunderbolts alongside her old man Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a Red Guardian, fans are keen to see her in her own solo film. One such fan posted a concept poster on Reddit posing the question “Would you guys watch a Black Widow sequel with Florence Pugh?”

There was a resounding “hell yes” from many in the comments, who feel that, no matter what Pugh is in, they will show up, even if it’s just watching her go about her daily life as this Redditor states.

With some people feeling a little turned off from the MCU lately, Pugh’s presence is a real draw.

She really shone in both of the MCU projects she has been in, so it makes sense for her to get a solo film.

This comment, along with many others, is really down for another Bishop/Belova team-up. Don’t forget the mac and cheese.

For those wondering who or what the bear is in the poster, this comment has the answer.

For many, the MCU has expanded too quickly post-Endgame, and they would love to see Yelena become a more central character in the universe.

As we have said, Pugh will return once more in Thunderbolts, coming to theatres Dec. 20, 2024, but let’s hope Marvel Studios has more in store for her further down the line.