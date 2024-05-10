Steve Bannon
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Politics

Is Steve Bannon going to jail?

The former Trump advisor could be facing hard time.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 10, 2024 11:58 am

With increasing frequency, the people around Donald Trump — the very same people who leveraged him into office — are finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Recommended Videos

As it turns out, a lot of illegal dealings went on behind the scenes ahead of, during, and even following Trump’s term in office, but easily among the most severe was the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Republicans have been trying to sweep it under the rug, but thankfully the people in charge are well aware of how serious the incident was. Make no mistake, this was an outright attack on our democracy. No amount of whataboutism will ever change that.

Steve Bannon, former Trump strategist, former executive chairman of Breitbart News, habitual wearer of an unreasonable number of layered shirts at any given moment, and current Jabba the Hutt impersonator, is chief among Trump’s one-time inner circle facing harsh consequences. He was a major player in the attempted insurrection, and his refusal to face the music for his actions could land the one-time Trump advisor in prison.

Could Steve Bannon go to prison?

Steve Bannon
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Steve Bannon’s been dodging accountability over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack for years now, but it seems his time evading responsibility is at an end. On May 10, a federal appeals court upheld a contempt-of-Congress conviction against Bannon, who failed to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee. He was found guilty some time ago, but the upholding of his conviction could lead to hard time for the 70-year-old.

The DC Circuit’s official affirmation of that conviction, even as they slapped aside Bannon’s attempted challenges, landed Bannon with a short — but still satisfying — conviction. He officially faces four months in federal prison. The decision could well lead to real jail time for Trump’s formerly sycophantic seditionist, but the timing on when he’d be expected to report to prison is still unclear.

There’s room for Bannon to appeal the decision, something he’ll absolutely opt to do. Echoing Trump’s tactics in his own criminal trial, Bannon will do everything he can to avoid jail time, including muddying up the process for as long as possible to avoid consequences.

That may not be enough, with the court’s most recent decision, however. All of Bannon’s dereliction of liability may suspend his sentence, but it won’t eliminate it. He’ll have no choice but to face the music eventually, and what sweet music it is.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘X-Men’ reboot casting rumor reveals the perfect Storm, but there’s just one little problem
storm ororo munroe x-men '97
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Marvel
Marvel
‘X-Men’ reboot casting rumor reveals the perfect Storm, but there’s just one little problem
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 10, 2024
Read Article Why are people mad about Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s new song?
Post Malone Morgan Wallen Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why are people mad about Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s new song?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Addison Rae?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Addison Rae?
Staci White Staci White May 10, 2024
Read Article Is Chappell Roan a nepo baby?
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Chappell Roan a nepo baby?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 10, 2024
Read Article Who is Ralph Ineson playing in ‘The Fantastic Four’?
Ralph Ineson attends The First Omen - Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Who is Ralph Ineson playing in ‘The Fantastic Four’?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘X-Men’ reboot casting rumor reveals the perfect Storm, but there’s just one little problem
storm ororo munroe x-men '97
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Marvel
Marvel
‘X-Men’ reboot casting rumor reveals the perfect Storm, but there’s just one little problem
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 10, 2024
Read Article Why are people mad about Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s new song?
Post Malone Morgan Wallen Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why are people mad about Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s new song?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Addison Rae?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Addison Rae?
Staci White Staci White May 10, 2024
Read Article Is Chappell Roan a nepo baby?
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Chappell Roan a nepo baby?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 10, 2024
Read Article Who is Ralph Ineson playing in ‘The Fantastic Four’?
Ralph Ineson attends The First Omen - Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Who is Ralph Ineson playing in ‘The Fantastic Four’?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 10, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.