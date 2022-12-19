Zendaya shares her one hope for Rue in ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya gave her thoughts on what she hopes for her character’s future in Euphoria. Season 2 ended with Rue kissing her ex-girlfriend’s forehead, Jules, before leaving the school. And while the ending was somber and somewhat hopeful, Zendaya believes that Rue deserves better.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya revealed during a Q&A that wished that Rue would “be able to be alive and maybe enjoy it.” In support of her response, she used the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, as an example of why that’s the case. The actress claims that Rue was based on the show’s creator, and believes that if he’s able to find happiness, so can Rue.

“Is literally just to be able to be alive and maybe enjoy it… And I know that she can do it because Sam wrote it, and Sam is Rue, and he’s done it. He’s proof that there is hope for Rue and anyone like Rue”

Zendaya acknowledged in the interview that season 2 ended on a sadder note, and remains adamant that these characters should have some hope for the future. She thinks that they needs something good and positive to look forward to, just like everyone else in the world.

“I think, collectively, as a people, we all needed a little bit of hope. We needed something to look forward to, some goodness and some joy, and trying to find that in a very painful time.”

Season 2 of Euphoria ended with Rue managing to stay clean during the rest of the school year, and expressing some hope for the future. Fans praised the ending, claiming that she was finally taking care of herself for once, and looked forward to seeing her recover in later seasons.

Season three of Euphoria has been confirmed, and is scheduled to release in 2023.