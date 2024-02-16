Who made Zendaya’s incredible ‘Dune: Part Two’ premiere outfit?

Who made Zendaya’s robotic suit that she wore at the premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ in London?

Zendaya’s outfit at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London is getting quite the attention, thanks to her deciding to genuinely do something completely different.

Recommended Videos

Zendaya turned all human heads when she appeared as a robot version of herself decked out in chrome armor which featured some revealing see-through parts throughout.

The only disappointment was that Zendaya did not start breakdancing and doing the robot, although Timothée Charlamet refusing — apparently — to dress as Robocop would be a close second. Does this mean Tom Holland made out with a robot that night? I digress!

zendaya have some mercy pic.twitter.com/9Y3JnD9gEH — best of zendaya (@zendayacfiles) February 15, 2024



You would not necessarily be wrong if you thought Zendaya’s futuristic suit was inspired by C-3PO. That’s because the actual inspiration for the outfit is the same inspiration that Ralph McQuarrie had when first painting C-3PO for George Lucas’ groundbreaking space opera Star Wars. Of course, that inspiration is Fritz Lang’s 1927 film Metropilis. The female robot is actually named Maria.

The suit is an archival creation from fashion designer Thierry Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1995 couture collection, which includes metallic stiletto platform heels that Zendaya also wore. Her outfit was so shiny that you almost miss her shiny Bulgari diamond necklace with a blue gemstone as its centerpiece.

It took six months to design the outfit with artist Jean-Jacques Urcun, a frequent Thierry Mugler collaborator.

According to WMagazine, the suit is called, “Machinenmensch,” or “Machine Human.”

Other than Zendaya, the only two celebrities that have worn Mugler couture robot-like suits were Beyonce and Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/QEHWQr3esJ — mizge (@mihailo____) February 16, 2024

In the actual Dune: Part Two film, Zendaya is anything but robotic, playing a warrior named Chani who is also the love interest of the lead character Paul Altreides played by Timothée Charlamet. The long awaited sequel will be released in the United States on March 1, 2024 and internationally on Feb 28, 2024.