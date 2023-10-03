Are Zendaya and Tom Holland still together?

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most talented and beloved couples. After meeting in 2016, and going public with their relationship in 2021, the two lovebirds are still very much together and going strong.

In the midst of their busy schedules, Tom and Zendaya make sure to find time for one another, accompanying each other to events like Paris Fashion Week, and opening a new playground in Zendaya’s hometown. They also love their Beyoncé dates (which definitely earns them some points with this writer) as they’re among the few celebrities to attend the Renaissance World Tour twice, in Poland back in June, and again in LA in September, where they screamed the words to “Love on Top” at each other.

Their relationship is so loved that “doing the Zendaya” is now a synonym online for being so whipped you just burst out laughing at every little joke your partner makes even if it’s not that funny, and “being the Tom to one’s Zendaya” means being the most smitten and dedicated boyfriend there is.

Although neither has ever been too flashy about the relationship, they do occasionally share some glimpses into their private lives on their respective social media, as well as when they do press together for the Spider-Man movies. On Instagram, they usually wish each other a happy birthday, and Holland has been known to hype up his girlfriend for her achievements and looks every so often.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

The two young talents have been together, officially, for a couple of years now, and naturally, rumors of a possible engagement have started making the rounds online. The more serious reports came in November of 2022 from US Weekly, but Zendaya’s mother seemingly denied it all with a cryptic Instagram post. A few months later, Zendaya posted a close-up of her outfit, where a large ring can be seen resting on the finger which usually means more than just cute jewelry. Still, the Dune actress thought it was hilarious that fans would think that an unassuming #ootd picture is how she would drop the highly anticipated news of her engagement.

Zendaya sets the record straight on Tom Holland engagement rumors after she shared a photo in which a ring was prominently featured. pic.twitter.com/i24mjRUJt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

Right now, as two of the top stars of their generation, Tom and Zendaya seem very much focused on their careers. Not only did Sony executive Amy Pascal confirm the couple would be reprising their roles as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones-Watson in a fourth Spider-Man movie, but Zendaya also has Dune: Part Two and Challengers coming out next year, while Holland will be picking up a top hat, white toe, and tails to take on Fred Astaire on an upcoming biopic.