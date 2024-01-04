What has Benedict Cumberbatch done?! Zendaya and Tom Holland’s life imitates art as Spider-Man fans freak out

Yes, we’ve all dreamed of Spider-Man being real, but not like this. For the love of Goblin, not like this!

Spider-Man: No Way Home ended in the most heartbreaking way possible when Peter Parker had to remove all memories of himself from the world in order to save the multiverse, meaning girlfriend MJ had no idea who he was. Thankfully, even though there’s still no word on Spider-Man 4, fans’ hearts have been healed over the past few years by the real-life relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya.

That’s why Ms. Coleman’s latest social media update has proven so alarming. The Dune: Part Two actress has caused an internet-wide stir by unfollowing boyfriend Holland on Instagram… OK, and everyone else on the platform, but he’s the important one. Apparently, Zendaya decided that the best way to start 2024 was with an Instagram purge as her profile currently shows not a single follow, not even Holland.

Naturally, the Tom & Zendaya adorers out there are more than slightly freaking out about this, but don’t fret just yet as there’s no reason to suggest Zendaya has forgotten all about Holland, just as MJ has Peter. Many other superstars who are huge on social media have dialed back their follows to zero, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Olivia Rodrigo, so Zendaya is just joining the trend. As far as we know, she and Holland remain just as happy as, well, Peter and MJ were before Doctor Strange botched that magic spell. No, we still haven’t forgiven you, Stephen, and we never will.

In fact, there’s no way Zendaya would let Holland know something was wrong by simply unfollowing him on Instagram. In early December 2023, the 27-year-old British star admitted that one thing he loves most about his partner, who he first met while making Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, is her honesty. “Zendaya is probably the most honest with me, which I love because you need that,” Holland revealed during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation.

The Oakland-born actress, also 27, has a huge year ahead of her, so that might be why she’s looking to slim down her social media addiction. The much-anticipated Dune sequel releases on March 1 with her next movie of the year coming out just a month later, in the form of romantic sports drama Challengers, in which Zendaya stars opposite Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Catch that in theaters from April 26. Plus, if you believe the rumors, she could be returning to the MCU soon and start filming the next Spidey before the year is out.

There are no signs that anything’s amiss on the Tom & Zendaya front, then, although if anything did ever happen, a lot of Marvel fans might try and make a time-reversing spell of their own.