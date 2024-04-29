Ellen Pompeo attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal
Category:
Celebrities

10 best Ellen Pompeo movies and TV shows

Discover the many hidden gems in Ellen Pompeo’s filmography outside ‘Grey’s Anatomy.”
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 09:15 am

Ellen Pompeo hasn’t starred in a ton of projects over her decades-long career. However, she is one of the highest-paid actresses of all time, which is pretty iconic in its own right. 

Recommended Videos

Throughout the years, Pompeo has won over audiences both in front of, and behind the screens, and her work in Hollywood is nothing short of incredible. Although she has become almost synonymous with Meredith Grey in the minds of many, her portfolio is still noteworthy. Pompeo’s career extends beyond Grey’s Anatomy, and the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and while it’s been a little while since she graced the screen, there’s are some hidden gems in her filmography to get into.

10. Daredevil (2003)

In this 2003 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character, Pompeo plays Karen Page, a secretary at Murdock’s law firm, and Daredevil’s love interest. The film follows Matt Murdock as he grapples with the challenge of balancing an up-and-coming legal career with his relentless pursuit to stop the sinister conspiracies engulfing Hell’s Kitchen. 

9. Undermind (2003)

Undermind is an indie thriller that centers on Derrick, a successful lawyer who wakes up in an unfamiliar apartment alongside his new girlfriend, Flynn. To his shock, Derrick realizes that he has switched lives with a criminal. Here, Pompeo takes on the role of Flynn, Derrick’s girlfriend, and delivers many scene-stealing performances.

8. Moonlight Mile (2002)

In this heartfelt drama, Pompeo portrays Bertie Knox, the supportive girlfriend of a man coping with grief after the death of his fiancée. Following the tragic murder of his fiancée, Joe Nast, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, becomes torn between starting a new relationship with Bertie and honoring the expectations of his late fiancee’s grieving family. Pompeo’s performance shines amidst a stellar cast, becoming one of the standout performers on Moonlight Mile

7. In the Weeds (2000)

In the Weeds is a workplace romantic comedy set in an upscale New York restaurant. Pompeo portrays Martha, a novice waitress grappling with the challenges of her first night on the job. Chaos ensues when a high-profile guest’s unexpected arrival triggers mayhem throughout the restaurant. Pompeo gives a stellar performance as a side character, and once again manages to steal the spotlight during some of the film’s funniest scenes.

6. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Ellen Pompeo has a memorable cameo in Catch Me If You Can, the Steven Spielberg-directed film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. The movie is inspired by a true story and follows the journey of Frank Abagnale Jr., a talented young forger who manages to impersonate a doctor, a Pan Am pilot, and a lawyer, pulling off successful schemes worth millions of dollars in fraudulent checks while being pursued relentlessly by the FBI. Despite her brief appearance as a flight attendant, Pompeo adds a touch of charm to the film.

5. Friends (1994-2004)

Friends is the classic sitcom set in New York City that everyone’s come to know and love. However, many forget that Pompeo guest-starred in season 10, episode 11, titled “The One Where the Stripper Cries.” She took on the role of Missy Goldberg, Ross and Chandler’s former college flame, and brought her now-signature charm to the show.

4. Law & Order (1990-Present)

Known for its realistic and compelling portrayal of the criminal justice system, Law & Order follows the lives of police detectives and prosecutors as they investigate and prosecute crimes in New York City. Pompeo has had two appearances, with the first in season 6. She portrayed Jenna Weber, the daughter of a man suspected of murder. Pompeo made her second appearance in season 10 as Laura Kendrick, a woman who is entangled in disturbing acts of sexual violence and murder due to her boyfriend’s manipulations.

3. Station 19 (2018-Present)

Station 19 depicts the daily lives of the dedicated firefighters of Seattle’s fictional Station 19 as they confront the city’s most formidable challenges. In some of the best crossover episodes, Pompeo’s iconic character, Dr. Meredith Grey made a few appearances. Although they have been relatively few, these appearances significantly enhance the interconnected universe of Shonda Rhimes’ drama-filled universe. 

2. Old School (2003)

Pompeo appears in a supporting role in the classic comedy, Old School. Frank, Mitch, and Bernard are three middle-aged men who embark on a quest to relive their college glory days by forming a fraternity. Pompeo brings a touch of romance to the story as Nicole, Mitch’s high school crush. Their reunion at the beginning of the movie takes a disastrous turn when Mitch manages to make a catastrophic impression on Nicole. Overall, Pompeo’s comedic timing and chemistry with the cast contribute to the film’s hilarious and memorable moments.

1. Grey’s Anatomy

As the titular character in this groundbreaking medical drama series, Ellen Pompeo is now a household name. Grey’s Anatomy follows the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Led by the resilient and ambitious Dr. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, the series explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of the medical profession. Pompeo’s portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey has earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades, making Grey’s Anatomy a cultural phenomenon. While she’s stepped aside for a bit, she’s still very much a present force behind the scenes as an executive producer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How old was Jerry Seinfeld during ‘Seinfeld?’
Seinfeld characters in car
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
How old was Jerry Seinfeld during ‘Seinfeld?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Who is King Charles’ violently homophobic and incredibly racist criminal fugitive cousin?
King Charles III arrives for the start of a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. King Charles is hosting Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on a state visit from November 21-23. It is the second incoming state visit hosted by the King during his reign. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images) and Rowan Lascelles screengrab via Youtube
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is King Charles’ violently homophobic and incredibly racist criminal fugitive cousin?
David James David James Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Who are Nicole Kidman’s adopted children, Connor Cruise and Bella Kidman Cruise?
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California/Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who are Nicole Kidman’s adopted children, Connor Cruise and Bella Kidman Cruise?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 29, 2024
Read Article What happened to Chanel West Coast?
Chanel West Coast
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to Chanel West Coast?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery, confirmed
Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery, confirmed
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How old was Jerry Seinfeld during ‘Seinfeld?’
Seinfeld characters in car
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
How old was Jerry Seinfeld during ‘Seinfeld?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Who is King Charles’ violently homophobic and incredibly racist criminal fugitive cousin?
King Charles III arrives for the start of a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. King Charles is hosting Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on a state visit from November 21-23. It is the second incoming state visit hosted by the King during his reign. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images) and Rowan Lascelles screengrab via Youtube
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is King Charles’ violently homophobic and incredibly racist criminal fugitive cousin?
David James David James Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Who are Nicole Kidman’s adopted children, Connor Cruise and Bella Kidman Cruise?
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California/Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who are Nicole Kidman’s adopted children, Connor Cruise and Bella Kidman Cruise?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 29, 2024
Read Article What happened to Chanel West Coast?
Chanel West Coast
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to Chanel West Coast?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery, confirmed
Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery, confirmed
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 29, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.