Ellen Pompeo hasn’t starred in a ton of projects over her decades-long career. However, she is one of the highest-paid actresses of all time, which is pretty iconic in its own right.

Throughout the years, Pompeo has won over audiences both in front of, and behind the screens, and her work in Hollywood is nothing short of incredible. Although she has become almost synonymous with Meredith Grey in the minds of many, her portfolio is still noteworthy. Pompeo’s career extends beyond Grey’s Anatomy, and the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and while it’s been a little while since she graced the screen, there’s are some hidden gems in her filmography to get into.

10. Daredevil (2003)

In this 2003 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character, Pompeo plays Karen Page, a secretary at Murdock’s law firm, and Daredevil’s love interest. The film follows Matt Murdock as he grapples with the challenge of balancing an up-and-coming legal career with his relentless pursuit to stop the sinister conspiracies engulfing Hell’s Kitchen.

9. Undermind (2003)

Undermind is an indie thriller that centers on Derrick, a successful lawyer who wakes up in an unfamiliar apartment alongside his new girlfriend, Flynn. To his shock, Derrick realizes that he has switched lives with a criminal. Here, Pompeo takes on the role of Flynn, Derrick’s girlfriend, and delivers many scene-stealing performances.

8. Moonlight Mile (2002)

In this heartfelt drama, Pompeo portrays Bertie Knox, the supportive girlfriend of a man coping with grief after the death of his fiancée. Following the tragic murder of his fiancée, Joe Nast, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, becomes torn between starting a new relationship with Bertie and honoring the expectations of his late fiancee’s grieving family. Pompeo’s performance shines amidst a stellar cast, becoming one of the standout performers on Moonlight Mile.

7. In the Weeds (2000)

In the Weeds is a workplace romantic comedy set in an upscale New York restaurant. Pompeo portrays Martha, a novice waitress grappling with the challenges of her first night on the job. Chaos ensues when a high-profile guest’s unexpected arrival triggers mayhem throughout the restaurant. Pompeo gives a stellar performance as a side character, and once again manages to steal the spotlight during some of the film’s funniest scenes.

6. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Ellen Pompeo has a memorable cameo in Catch Me If You Can, the Steven Spielberg-directed film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. The movie is inspired by a true story and follows the journey of Frank Abagnale Jr., a talented young forger who manages to impersonate a doctor, a Pan Am pilot, and a lawyer, pulling off successful schemes worth millions of dollars in fraudulent checks while being pursued relentlessly by the FBI. Despite her brief appearance as a flight attendant, Pompeo adds a touch of charm to the film.

5. Friends (1994-2004)

Friends is the classic sitcom set in New York City that everyone’s come to know and love. However, many forget that Pompeo guest-starred in season 10, episode 11, titled “The One Where the Stripper Cries.” She took on the role of Missy Goldberg, Ross and Chandler’s former college flame, and brought her now-signature charm to the show.

4. Law & Order (1990-Present)

Known for its realistic and compelling portrayal of the criminal justice system, Law & Order follows the lives of police detectives and prosecutors as they investigate and prosecute crimes in New York City. Pompeo has had two appearances, with the first in season 6. She portrayed Jenna Weber, the daughter of a man suspected of murder. Pompeo made her second appearance in season 10 as Laura Kendrick, a woman who is entangled in disturbing acts of sexual violence and murder due to her boyfriend’s manipulations.

3. Station 19 (2018-Present)

Station 19 depicts the daily lives of the dedicated firefighters of Seattle’s fictional Station 19 as they confront the city’s most formidable challenges. In some of the best crossover episodes, Pompeo’s iconic character, Dr. Meredith Grey made a few appearances. Although they have been relatively few, these appearances significantly enhance the interconnected universe of Shonda Rhimes’ drama-filled universe.

2. Old School (2003)

Pompeo appears in a supporting role in the classic comedy, Old School. Frank, Mitch, and Bernard are three middle-aged men who embark on a quest to relive their college glory days by forming a fraternity. Pompeo brings a touch of romance to the story as Nicole, Mitch’s high school crush. Their reunion at the beginning of the movie takes a disastrous turn when Mitch manages to make a catastrophic impression on Nicole. Overall, Pompeo’s comedic timing and chemistry with the cast contribute to the film’s hilarious and memorable moments.

1. Grey’s Anatomy

As the titular character in this groundbreaking medical drama series, Ellen Pompeo is now a household name. Grey’s Anatomy follows the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Led by the resilient and ambitious Dr. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, the series explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of the medical profession. Pompeo’s portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey has earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades, making Grey’s Anatomy a cultural phenomenon. While she’s stepped aside for a bit, she’s still very much a present force behind the scenes as an executive producer.

