What is Ellen Pompeo doing after her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ departure?

Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey had a beautiful send-off from Grey’s Anatomy on Feb. 23, and while fans are still reconciling what her absence from the series means, she’s looking forward to a very bright future in all aspects of her life — including being forever linked to Grey’s.

Pompeo became Meredith Grey in 2005, and there was no way that anyone could have predicted the monumental and all-encompassing journey fans would take with a group of interns vying for their place in the medical world. Of course, that’s only part of the story. While Grey’s has remained faithful to telling a story about medicine and medical hopefuls, there’s also been more romance, friendship, and sex appeal that helped round out our beloved (and most loathed) characters. These weren’t one-layered individuals; even those who may have seemed that way at first soon let down walls and guards to reveal hidden layers underneath the surface.

Becoming Meredith was a journey in and of itself, as we saw the character at the heart of the series experience the most beautiful highs and the most devastating lows. She became a doctor in that hospital, in the same halls she ran in as a child, she saw her own children playing with their own dolls in hospital rooms, falling in love in the place that was so much more than a job location. Seattle Grace turned Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital was home for Meredith in the good and bad times.

Walking away from a piece of her home was undoubtedly a hard set of steps to take, but Pompeo is excited for what the future holds, and so are her adoring fans. Working on a series for 19 years, Pompeo told Drew Barrymore that the experience is like moving onto the next chapter of life; it’s a natural progression.

“I mean, 19 years, that’s more than people keep their kids in their house. Like, people keep their kids in their house until they’re 18, and then they send them off to college. So this is like me like going away to college.”

So what does life look like for Pompeo as she “goes to college,” and shakes things up? As usual, we’ve got you covered.

First things first — she’s going to spend more time with her family

Pompeo and Chris Ivery were married on Nov. 9, 2007, after getting engaged the year prior on Pompeo’s 37th birthday. The two have gone on to have three beautiful children together: Sienna May, Stella Luna, and Eli Christopher, and together, they’re a family who put one another and the love they share above all else.

Ivery and Pompeo finding one another seems like fate; it’s as if their destiny was written in the stars long before they met at a supermarket; in fact, they spent a chunk of their life within 10 miles of one another, never actually meeting until they were adults on the other side of the country.

“We were six degrees our whole lives, so I feel like we were sort of meant to be,” Pompeo told People Magazine in 2006; they weren’t married yet, but she said they would be one day, in an ultra-private ceremony. They held onto that promise, and their wedding occurred at City Hall in New York City with no guests in attendance. The ceremony itself wasn’t important to the couple — their joining together mattered most.

It’s unsurprising that Pompeo wants to step back and spend more time with her family; she wants to be present for as many moments as possible. Parents will tell you that it all goes by so quickly, but until you’re living it, you don’t understand how true those words are.

In her chat with Barrymore, Pompeo notes that it’s more important than ever to slow things down and spend some time with those she loves the most.

“I have a lot that I’m doing. I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it’s really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them.”

Trips to the beach, movie nights in, and the simple things like reading a book together or playing a board game — after 19 years of working on Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo deserves some downtime to enjoy the little things.

Pompeo is still lending her voice to Grey’s Anatomy

For fans who can’t imagine Grey’s Anatomy without Grey, don’t fret: Meredith will never be completely removed from the story, and neither is Pompeo.

In fact, Pompeo is still doing voice-overs during the beginning and end of episodes throughout season 19, and as viewers know, those quotes and speeches mean the most to all of us. It’s where we get the takeaways of each episode, where we’re allowed to get emotional about the journey so far and what’s to come. Having Grey’s voice in the series in such a meaningful way is a special treat for fans.

Pompeo is also an executive producer on the series. She’ll have input into the future for the newest interns, the doctors and surgeons we know and love, and the team who became her family over the last almost two decades. As she’s taken in several storylines, scenes, and growth opportunities with her co-stars and cast mates, it’s evident that a familial bond has been born between them. It didn’t feel like a final goodbye during her send-off, and Grey (as a character) even said she’d probably pop in again soon.

While she won’t be a physical force in each episode, she’ll still be an impactful and integral part of Grey’s Anatomy for as long as we’ve got with the series.

Pompeo is working on an untitled Hulu project (in a big way)

Pompeo isn’t just going to relax in her downtime after Grey’s, as she’s already got plans for her upcoming project: a limited series with Hulu. Without an official title yet, those close to the project aren’t releasing many details, but Variety provided the following synopsis for Pompeo’s next venture. She’s set to both executive produce and star in the fascinating true story.

“As they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.”

Pompeo keeps her cards close to her chest, but she described Hulu’s Untitled Orphan Project as “a very cool, kind of crazy, true story.” Hearing that the project is a true story, fans can do their own digging to find out what the inspiration might be, and there are a few stories that seem like they might fit the bill that made headlines not too long ago.

Pompeo says the project will get underway this spring, so it doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait too much longer to find out what’s on the horizon, and we’re thrilled about it.

She’s got an awesome podcast, too

You’re missing out if you’ve not yet listened to Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo. Her last “new” episode aired in August of 2022, but fans are holding out hope that she’s going to return to the platform and host a new season. The idea behind it is interesting, as Pompeo sits down for conversations with guests who “do extraordinary things and inspire her.” The podcast has 50 episodes, and the official synopsis will turn anyone who reads it into a loyal listener.

“On her first-ever podcast, Ellen Pompeo sits down with a wide range of guests and celebrity friends who inspire her and who do extraordinary things. Through in-depth, candid conversations, Ellen shines a light on people and issues that are important to her and the world at large. Beloved by millions for her role as Meredith Grey on ABC’s award-winning critically acclaimed drama Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen is also an outspoken activist for issues including equal pay for women in Hollywood and beyond, social justice, voting rights, and women’s rights.”

Fans are familiar with Pompeo’s activism, and how she uses her platform for good already, so the podcast was an extra treat as they discovered a new avenue to explore moving topics with their favorite actress.

She’ll continue to use her platform for good

In addition to Pompeo’s professional and personal moves, she will undeniably continue using her platform for change, amplifying voices, and having difficult conversations that will lead to change. Pompeo is an activist and an advocate for anyone in need. As she continues in a setting with fans worldwide, she will try to guide them to awareness about everything from equal pay for women to the need for diversity in every avenue of entertainment. Pompeo isn’t just an actress that her adoring fans can look up to; she’s a signal of power, respect, and the definition of someone who gives of themselves for anyone who needs it.

While we can’t wait to see Pompeo in her next professional role, we’re also thrilled about all she’ll be doing off-camera. Here’s to Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo, and Grey’s Anatomy; they’ve all shaped us in so many ways.