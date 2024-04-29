Seinfeld characters in car
How old was Jerry Seinfeld during ‘Seinfeld?’

He's 70 now; what's up with that?
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 10:09 am

Jerry Seinfeld turns 70 years old today, and he appears to have marked the occasion by pinning the destruction of comedy (aka everyone’s favorite cryptid) on “PC crap” and “worrying so much about offending other people.” Try again after a spot of lunch with American Fiction, Mr. Seinfeld.

In fairness, reading the modern room is hardly Seinfeld’s claim to fame; that honor goes to the appropriately-titled Seinfeld, the nine-season-long final boss of sitcoms, and perhaps of television itself, depending on who you ask.

That show ended 28 years ago, and some of you are wondering at what point in Jerry Seinfeld’s aging journey he was when he, George, Elaine, and Kramer were creating entertainment history together. Look no further (apart from the next couple of paragraphs); we have the answers.

How old was Jerry Seinfeld during Seinfeld?

Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube.

As partially alluded to above, Seinfeld began airing in 1990 and ran for nine seasons before the series finale aired in 1996. If we take 1990 and subtract Seinfeld’s birth year, 1954, we’re left with 36. If we add six to that on account of the show’s six-year-long life, that gives us 42. Moreover, both the pilot and series finale aired after April 29 (again, Seinfeld’s birthday) in their respective years, so we can say quite conclusively that Jerry Seinfeld was precisely between 36 and 42 years old during Seinfeld‘s airing years. Indeed, comedy may be subjective, but the numbers don’t lie.

Presently, the entirety of Seinfeld is available to stream on Netflix, which will also be hosting the comedian’s feature directorial debut Unfrosted, due on the platform on May 3.

Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.