What is Tom Holland’s big announcement?

Tom Holland set the internet ablaze with anticipation on Monday, Feb. 5 when he casually dropped the news on Instagram that he had a “big announcement” coming on the Tuesday. Naturally, speculation started spreading faster than Peter Parker webbing his way through New York. Could Holland be about to confirm his return to the Marvel universe as Spider-Man? Or else announce a sequel to one of his other hit movies, like Uncharted? Or reveal he’s joining some other major franchise? Some wondered if he could be one of the voices of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the mystery was soon demystified, however, when Holland did as promised and unveiled his big announcement. As we probably should’ve expected, it ended up being nothing to do with anything that fans guessed, but even if it doesn’t involve the MCU or even blockbuster filmmaking at all, it still certainly marks a big development in Holland’s career as he makes a return to the medium that launched his love of acting in the first place.

Tom Holland’s return to the stage — what, where, and when

Tom Holland has announced that he’s returning to the stage to star in a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, from director Jamie Lloyd. This is far from the first time that Holland has trod the boards as he got his big break as a child star from playing the title role in the popular musical Billy Elliot.

Unusually for the play that’s famous for its two leads, Romeo & Juliet is currently being promoted on the back of Holland’s name alone as no other cast-members have yet to be announced. But you can probably guess who people want to play Holland’s Juliet. “Zendaya will be Juliet, right?” wrote one popular comment on the actor’s Instagram post.

So where is Holland’s Romeo & Juliet taking place? Unfortunately for his U.S. followers, the play is being hosted in London’s West End. It’ll be performed at the Duke of York’s Theatre and will run from Saturday, May 11 to Saturday, Aug. 3 2024. More info can be found at the play’s official website.

“Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honor to welcome him back to the West End,” Lloyd announced in a statement.

Ambassador Theatre Group has revealed that tickets are set to go on sale from Tuesday, Feb. 13. Priority booking for ATG+ members starts at 8am GMT before general booking becomes available just a few hours later at 12pm GMT. 10,000 tickets will be as cheap as £25 while a further 5,000 are available specifically for under 30s, key workers, and recipients of government benefits. Tickets can be bought from the ATG website.