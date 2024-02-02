Do we know who’s voicing Shadow in ‘Sonic 3?’

We know that Shadow is going to be in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the most recent teaser has only served to hype fans up even more for his imminent arrival in the live action universe. The teaser doesn’t show much; just a blur of Sonic and Shadow’s iconic colors, it’s very reminiscent of the Sonic Adventure 2 logo, and there’s even a bit of the Live and Learn musical motif in there. On top of that, we also get to hear what sounds like Shadow’s laugh.

There’s still a long wait until the third installment hits theaters, but fans are already clamoring for more information. All avenues are being explored, and no stone is being left unturned as the quest for any and all details about this movie continues. Rumors and supposed leaks are everywhere, we’ve already looked into a few of them, including the casting of Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter.

Amongst all the news coming out about this film, fans want to know if we have any confirmation regarding the casting of Shadow. We know he’s going to be in the film, but has SEGA or anyone at Paramount actually come out and announced a voice actor for Sonic’s edgy counterpart?

Has Shadow’s voice actor been announced?

Image via SEGA

Unfortunately, no. As of writing this article, there currently isn’t a name attached to the character, officially. Last week, rumors were circulating that Hayden Christensen was potentially in the running to play Shadow, but there hasn’t been any word from those working on the project (or Christensen himself) confirming that this is true.

Whilst the news came from Daniel Richtman, a somewhat reliable inside source, we only have his word at the moment. A quick check on IMDb shows that Hayden Christensen doesn’t even seem to be attached to the project right now. If the Star Wars actor is confirmed to be a part of Sonic 3 in the future, then that will certainly lend credence to the rumor, but for now, we just don’t know.

Fans have speculated online that the studio could hire Kirk Thornton, the video game VA for Shadow. This is what they did with Colleen O’Shaughnessy, who voiced both the game and movie versions of Tails. Thornton would be a good choice for the role, considering he’s already got experience and the fans’ approval, but whilst that’s definitely a possibility, it’s just another stab in the dark.

Filming for the project started a while ago, so the parts would have definitely all been cast by now. That means somewhere, someone knows who the voice of Shadow is, and they’re doing their best to keep it a secret. The truth is out there, but it’s too soon to come to any solid conclusions, we just have to be patient. Of course, if you’ve got the time, you could try to analyze and compare that laugh from the teaser.