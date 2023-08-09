‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ will start filming without actors

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will start filming with a different approach this September. With the SAG-AFTRA strikes still ongoing, the brains behind the threequel have come up with a way to ensure that things are still right on schedule so that this video game blockbuster can come out on its 2024 release date.

Screen Daily reported that the team on the third Sonic movie will start production on scenes that do not involve any actors and will instead focus on the CGI characters. However, there is concern that there won’t be enough to shoot until the strikes are over. Paramount Pictures is a struck company, and guild members aren’t allowed to do any work, even if production is set in another country. So it makes sense why production would first start with the animated cast for the time being.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is one of the very few titles that didn’t have its release date pushed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Many productions were either paused or delayed due to Guild members walking off the job, just so they could fight for better pay and working conditions.

At the moment, the plot for Sonic’s third installment is still under wraps, but the sequel teased a potential Shadow the Hedgehog introduction during its post-credits scene. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled to hit theaters around Dec. 2024, so there is still time for things to go according to plan unless the AMPTP continues refusing to return to the negotiation table.

In the meantime, if you want your fix of SEGA’s iconic video game mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 are available to stream on Paramount Plus, and its spin-off series, Knuckles will premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2023.