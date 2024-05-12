From James Cameron to Martin Scorsese, names that became Hollywood greats thanks to Roger Corman

The recent passing of 98-year-old Roger Corman sent ripples through Hollywood, marking the end of an era. Often dubbed the “King of the Bs,” Corman was more than just a producer, director, and writer — he was a visionary who discovered and nurtured raw talent.

While his name might not particularly be known to the average moviegoer, Corman left quite a legacy behind, as he singlehandedly shaped the landscape of cinema as we know it today. That’s because Corman used his movies to propel many filmmakers and actors into the limelight. As we mourn his loss, it’s only fitting to celebrate his remarkable contributions by highlighting seven Hollywood greats who owe their success to Corman and his keen judgment in finding and wholeheartedly trusting the right talent.

Jack Nicholson

Image via Warner Bros.

Jack Nicholson, the iconic actor behind unforgettable roles in classics like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Tim Burton’s Batman, and The Shining, owes a debt of gratitude to Corman for kickstarting his career. Nicholson’s journey into Hollywood began with humble roots in Corman’s productions, including 1958’s The Cry Baby Killer. It was Nicholson’s role as the son of Peter Lorre’s Dr. Bedlo in Cornman’s The Raven that truly showcased the actor’s talent and caught the attention of audiences and industry insiders alike. After The Raven, Nicholson finally had his Hollywood breakthrough and became one of the most beloved actors ever.

Francis Ford Coppola

Image via United Artists

Before he became synonymous with cinematic masterpieces like The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, director Francis Ford Coppola cut his teeth working alongside Roger Corman. Coppola started his Hollywood journey as a sound technician and associate producer by the side of the well-known filmmaker. His filmmaking talent would allow him to quickly rise through the ranks, eventually making his directorial debut with 1963’s Dementia 13, a low-budget thriller produced by Corman. This collaboration not only launched Coppola’s career as a director but also laid the foundation for his future successes in the film industry.

Sylvester Stallone

Image via Paramount+

Long before he became the quintessential action hero in franchises like Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables, Sylvester Stallone honed his craft in the trenches of Corman’s productions. Stallone’s early roles in films like 1975’s Capone and 1975’s Death Race 2000 provided him with invaluable experience and exposure, kicking off his meteoric rise to fame in the years that followed. Stallone credits Corman for not only providing him with opportunities but also instilling in him a strong work ethic that served him well throughout his career.

James Cameron

Image via Disney

The visionary director behind box office hits like Titanic and Avatar, James Cameron, got his start in the film industry as an uncredited production assistant on Corman’s Rock ‘n’ Roll High School. From there, Cameron’s talent and determination led him to take on various roles in Corman’s productions, including effects and production work on films such as 1980’s Battle Beyond the Stars. The time spent in Corman’s productions shaped the Avatar maker’s future approach to filmmaking, teaching him the ins and outs of special effects that would become so important for his movies.

Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

Renowned for his gritty portrayals of urban life and organized crime, director Martin Scorsese began his illustrious career under the mentorship of Corman. After making his directorial debut with 1967’s Who’s That Knocking at My Door, Scorsese was hired by Corman to direct 1972’s Boxcar Bertha, a film that paved the way for his ascent to becoming one of the most revered filmmakers of his generation. His collaboration with Corman was a launching pad for his career, allowing him to develop his distinctive style and storytelling prowess.

Robert De Niro

Image via Apple TV Plus

Known for his intense performances in iconic films like The Godfather: Part II and Raging Bull, Robert De Niro‘s early career intersected with Corman’s world in the 1970 gritty gangster film Bloody Mama. Portraying Lloyd Barker, De Niro showcased his talent alongside Shelley Winters in this tale based on the true story of Ma Barker and her criminal sons.

The actor’s role in Bloody Mama would eventually be overshadowed by his later collaborations with directors like Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese. However, his stint in Corman’s productions contributed to his evolution as one of Hollywood’s most revered actors.

Sandra Bullock

Image via Netflix

From Speed to Gravity and passing through Miss Congeniality, Sandra Bullock is known for her versatile performances. As it turns out, the actress’ start in Hollywood was influenced by Roger Corman as well. Before becoming a household name, Bullock appeared in his 1990 production Fire on the Amazon, showcasing her talent in a role that required depth and vulnerability. Bullock’s transition from television to film was marked by this early collaboration with Corman, setting the stage for her subsequent success in Hollywood.

