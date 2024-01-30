Is Krysten Ritter cast in ‘Sonic 3’ and who could she play?

When the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie dropped in 2019 nobody expected it to be any good, but one swift redesign of the blue blur later and here we are five years on talking about the iconic blue hedgehog’s third outing on the big screen.

The third movie looks to be adding even more star power to the franchise with Krysten Ritter rumored to be joining the cast in an as of yet undisclosed role. Hopefully, it doesn’t interfere with her long-awaited return to Marvel. Last week there were also rumors that Anakin Skywalker himself, AKA Hayden Christensen, would be the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog so it’s safe to say fans are pretty excited for the threequel to release.

Where does this rumor come from?

But let’s slow down for a minute. After all, these are only rumors, as of writing, there is no confirmation that Ritter will be in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The info comes from Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman who posted the news on his Patreon account, so it’s best to wait for an official announcement before getting excited.

Who would Krysten Ritter play?

Whilst it’s possible that Riter could play an unknown human character, fans are speculating that the Jessica Jones star will be playing Rouge the Bat. This seems like the logical choice casting-wise, although we don’t even have confirmation that Rouge will be in the third Sonic movie.

However, it does make sense to introduce her here as she made her first appearance in the 2001 Dreamcast game Sonic Adventure 2, the same game in which Shadow made his debut. If the team behind Sonic 3 are taking story elements from Adventure 2 then it should follow that we could see a few characters from that game pop up in this movie.

We’ll have to wait and see

At this point it’s all speculation and rumors. We’ll have quite a wait until we finally get some answers with the film scheduled for release in theaters on Dec. 20.