A third Defender rises from the Netflix ashes to tease a shocking MCU return in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

I don’t want to jinx it, but it sure looks like Daredevil: Born Again could become the big Defenders Saga reunion party we all hoped it would be.

Following a major creative overhaul, filming resumed in late January on the long-awaited revival of the Netflix smash, bringing with it photographic confirmation that the series would undo one of the biggest mistakes of its original form. In contrast to the initial plan to kill them off, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are back as Karen Page and Elden Henson.

What’s more, Wilson Bethel has been confirmed to be back as Bullseye as well, making Born Again feel much more like a true Daredevil season 4. And the newfound Netflix cameos may not stop there either, as another fan-favorite Defenders Saga star might’ve spoiled their surprise return on social media.

Could Krysten Ritter make it 3/5 Defender Saga heroes in Born Again?

Yes, Krysten Ritter has got fans talking about a potential comeback as Jessica Jones after an extremely loaded video posted on her Instagram story. The Breaking Bad actress posed in a very familiar T-shirt to Marvel experts with the caption, “IYKYK,” which stands for “if you know, you know.” Well, the fans did know, you know, and the tee was quickly identified as one Ritter once wore in character as Jessica.

Krysten Ritter shares a new video on Instagram wearing the same shirt as Jessica Jones with the caption:



“IYKYK” 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYHVVEuZ0t — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 30, 2024

This is far from the first time Ritter has hinted she could be back for Born Again. Just weeks before production got started originally in early 2023, the star shared a gym selfie in which she was working out while wearing a Daredevil t-shirt. In that case, we never actually got physical evidence that Ritter shot anything for the show, but if she did, it’s easy to imagine she would return to film some new scenes that better fit the series’ fresh direction.

Don’t forget, Jon Bernthal has been part of the show as Frank Castle/the Punisher all along as well, so it certainly looks like there’s a strong chance that at least three out of five Defenders Saga heroes could assemble in Born Again. Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist seem like long shots, though. Margarita Levieva’s character, Heather Glenn, has ties to Jessica Jones lore in the comics too, so there’s another potential way in for Ritter’s character.

Or maybe Ritter just took the shirt home with her after the Netflix series ended and puts it on now and then as a memento? We need to hire a private eye to get to the bottom of this mystery. Anyone know the number for Alias Investigations?