Will Karen and Foggy be in ‘Daredevil: Born Again?’

Daredevil: Born Again has been born again.

In late January 2024, the much-anticipated Daredevil revival resumed filming after production was initially held up in summer 2023 due to the Hollywood strikes. Honestly, though, we could almost consider this the start of filming given that the series now going before cameras is virtually wholly different from the one that was shooting last year.

During the strikes, Marvel looked at what had been shot so far and decided that things weren’t up to snuff. A big red button was pressed and a full creative overhaul was made. Original showrunners and directors were removed from the project, and Loki season 2 and Moon Knight helmers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson were brought on to direct, with The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane hired as showrunner.

While the majority of the cast was retained for Born Again. 2.0., some notable addition were invited aboard. Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye will be back in a recurring role, much to the delight of fans everywhere. But we know what Daredevil devotees really want to find out. Will Karen Page and Foggy Nelson return? Let’s unpack the facts…

Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson’s reported MCU return, explained

Originally, the answer to the question of whether Karen and Foggy were back for Born Again was simply: nope! Deborah Ann Woll confirmed she wasn’t involved with the project and rumored plot details alleged that Karen and Foggy would’ve been killed off prior to the series’ events. Fans were enraged, heartbroken and began wondering if Marvel resurrecting Daredevil in the first place was even a good idea.

Since then, however, Born Again has been changed from top to bottom, and notably a veteran of Netflix’s Defenders Saga is now in charge. So naturally the internet went wild when it was claimed that both Woll and Elden Henson have been invited to reprise their roles in Born Again after all. Due to the way this news has spread wider than Kingpin’s chest size, you might be under the impression this is 100% confirmed. It’s important to stress, though, that this is just a rumor for now, hailing from Jeff “The InSneider” Sneider.

That said, it has been corroborated by Daniel Richtman, although his addendum to the story is less encouraging for fans. According to this intel, Karen Page will appear in the same amount of episodes as Bullseye — according to Deadline, that’s just three episodes. With current estimates putting Born Again at a very Netflix-like 13-part run, this means that — assuming she is involved — we shouldn’t expect Woll to be a major part of the show, even in its retooled state. Presumably the same is true of Henson’s Foggy.

The biggest piece of evidence, though? Set pics from filming in New York at least confirm that Charlie Cox’s Matt will be working at the offices of Nelson, Murdock & Page for some part of the series. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily spell out that his colleagues are set to appear on screen, but it certainly gets our hopes up.

They’re filming daredevil on the street I live on pic.twitter.com/Lewem3V2Ps — Finn (@WingFinn48) January 26, 2024

Basically, Daredevil: Born Again Reborn (not its official title) may be shaping up to be more fan-pleasing than the original vision for the series, but it still won’t tick off literally everything fans want to happen. As we’ve heard before, it’s not so much DD season 4 than the beginning of a new show so naturally new characters and storylines will take the spotlight away from legacy stars. It might be harking back to the good ol’ days, but this is still the Multiverse Saga we’re talking about here, people. The glory years of Nelson, Murdock & Page are over. We’re lucky we get to spend any more time with them at all.