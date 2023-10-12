Reworking ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is definitely for the best after the merest rumor of a heated plot point threatens to incite a full-scale riot

After being left disenchanted by what was coming together, Daredevil: Born Again will be born again… again, with a new creative team set to be drafted in to salvage the upcoming Disney Plus series.

Vincent D’Onofrio may have emerged as a beacon of hope and positivity, but it would also be fair to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom’s expectations have taken a serious hit after it was decreed that the reboot of the three-season Netflix favorite simply wasn’t good enough to exist in its current form.

Several key names might be returning, with the aforementioned D’Onofrio set to renew hostilities with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, but two of the most notable absentees that folks aren’t best pleased with are the dynamic duo of Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page. Unless Marvel is keeping them as a surprise they won’t be back, and a rumored plot point explains why.

Photo via Marvel Television

It was noted in the initial report that the title hero wouldn’t even suit up until the fourth episode of Born Again, and the speculation posits that Daredevil had hung up the costume for a fully year following the deaths of Karen and Foggy. On paper, it establishes a motivation for the Man Without Fear to give up his vigilantism and explain why Henson and Woll aren’t involved, but as you can imagine, the response has been vitriolic to say the least.

Streets saying Born Again was gonna kill off both Karen and Foggy in the first episode.



Ain’t no way they were gonna do the main characters of three seasons of Daredevil like that bruh pic.twitter.com/vRt0qa1I2p — Mau | Browntable – Support The WGA (@Browntable_Ent) October 11, 2023

The one thing I hope they get rid of is Matt abandoning the mask and Foggy and Karen being dead.



He already gave up being Daredevil, then he gave up being Matt Murdock. Recycling those storylines is the definition of lazy. — Hernandy (The Legend Never Dies) (@hernandy_s) October 11, 2023

Kingpin becoming Mayor by villainising vigilantes is cool



Foggy and Karen being killed offscreen straight away is not cool https://t.co/8nuN3xulfa — Ollie🏹 (@TheQuiver_) October 11, 2023

This feels like a misunderstanding of the character because anyone who knows Matt knows that if Foggy and Karen died in his watch, he’d be nothing BUT DAREDEVIL 24-7 https://t.co/G9qd5VLqcq — Gunner Dobbins (One Piece Era) (@GunnerDobbins) October 11, 2023

Opting against recruiting two key elements that helped make Daredevil so popular first time around is one thing, but casually murdering them in what may or may not have been an offscreen capacity was always going to piss a lot of folks off, so maybe it’s time for Marvel to rethink that bold call whenever Born Again‘s second iteration is up and running.