Reworking ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is definitely for the best after the merest rumor of a heated plot point threatens to incite a full-scale riot

After being left disenchanted by what was coming together, Daredevil: Born Again will be born again… again, with a new creative team set to be drafted in to salvage the upcoming Disney Plus series.
Vincent D’Onofrio may have emerged as a beacon of hope and positivity, but it would also be fair to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom’s expectations have taken a serious hit after it was decreed that the reboot of the three-season Netflix favorite simply wasn’t good enough to exist in its current form.
Several key names might be returning, with the aforementioned D’Onofrio set to renew hostilities with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, but two of the most notable absentees that folks aren’t best pleased with are the dynamic duo of Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page. Unless Marvel is keeping them as a surprise they won’t be back, and a rumored plot point explains why.
It was noted in the initial report that the title hero wouldn’t even suit up until the fourth episode of Born Again, and the speculation posits that Daredevil had hung up the costume for a fully year following the deaths of Karen and Foggy. On paper, it establishes a motivation for the Man Without Fear to give up his vigilantism and explain why Henson and Woll aren’t involved, but as you can imagine, the response has been vitriolic to say the least.
Opting against recruiting two key elements that helped make Daredevil so popular first time around is one thing, but casually murdering them in what may or may not have been an offscreen capacity was always going to piss a lot of folks off, so maybe it’s time for Marvel to rethink that bold call whenever Born Again‘s second iteration is up and running.