‘I’d be worried if we were settling for less’: Vincent D’Onofrio weighs in on ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ being torn down and rebuilt

As you’ll no doubt be aware, Daredevil: Born Again is in the midst of a complete creative overhaul after Marvel Studios decided it didn’t much care for the direction the reboot was heading.

While it’s rare for any TV series to axe several of its key creatives while production is ongoing, the lengthy strikes have given Kevin Feige and the rest of his team the breathing room to take a step back and realize that bringing the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen back to the screen wasn’t working in its current iteration.

The massive overhaul has already caused a ripple effect that’s set to completely change the way the cinematic universe approaches its Disney Plus exclusives, but one key cog in the Born Again machine doesn’t sound to distressed by the show starting from scratch.

via Marvel Television

After being called out by a fan who offered that one of his earlier hype posts on social media had aged poorly, the longtime Wilson Fisk responded in kind by sharing how he sees things from his perspective.

“Unless you really know what’s going there’s a chance you could be wrong about this statement. We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust my friend, trust. Every cool project I’ve been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production and post. It’s just reported on these days as if it’s big news. It’s not. It’s simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It’s a constant in this business. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Frankly I’d be worried if we were settling for less.”

If it’s good enough for the Kingpin himself, then maybe it’s good enough for the rest of us, too. Suffice to say, revealing the intended release window for Born Again just the other day shouldn’t be taken as gospel considering all that’s unfolded since then, unless Marvel really plans to hit the ground running.