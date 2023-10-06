New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ details reveal release window and an infuriating refusal to either stick or twist when it comes to Netflix canon

If a relative newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe went in completely cold to Daredevil: Born Again, then they might find themselves struggling to catch up and make sense of it all, at least if new copyrights filed are a true indication of what the story holds.

If we ignore Netflix canon entirely, then the basic gist of the series is that a guy who made a brief and costumeless cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home before appearing in a couple of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episodes has a longstanding beef with the mysterious big bad of Hawkeye, all while vigilante Frank Castle appears on the scene for the first time ever in the MCU.

Photo via Marvel Studios

For those with an affinity for the previous three-season iteration of Daredevil, it’s a goldmine of fan service and renewed hostilities, but it still sounds as though Marvel is trying to have its cake and eat it, too. The synopsis reveals that “longtime rivals Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) try to leave behind their darker alter-egos to serve the people of New York only to have their pasts catch up to them,” but technically nobody’s ever seen them interact in the franchise.

Genneya Walton has also been named as playing BB Urich, so it might be reasonable to assume that she’ll be playing the daughter of Ben Urich given that the actress is 24 years old. Of course, Vondie Curtis Hall’s Ben Urich was killed by Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk in Netflix’s Daredevil, which opens up another canonical door.

It’s hardly going to be the be-all and end-all of Born Again, but it would be nice to find out definitively how much baggage the reboot is planning to carry when it appears to be so heavily indebted to its predecessor despite the repeated sentiment they’re not going to be directly connected at all.

On the plus side, a January 2025 window has also been listed, the downer being that Daredevil‘s small screen return is still a long way away.