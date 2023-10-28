Kevin Feige admits defeat on the new direction of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ by hiring a veteran of Netflix’s Defenders Saga as showrunner

The original iteration of Daredevil: Born Again could end up going down as a watershed moment in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that even extends to the creatives who’ve been brought in to help re-steer the ship after it crashed into the rocks first time around.

As well as deciding that the current direction of the Disney Plus reboot simply wasn’t working, Marvel is completely altering its approach to episodic content by hiring showrunners, essentially realizing that trying to ignore the established rules of episodic storytelling maybe wasn’t the best idea.

Photo via Marvel Television

Virtually all of the key creatives involved in the initial version of Born Again were given their marching orders, and given Feige’s recent confirmation that nothing to have aired on the small screen before WandaVision is considered mainline canon, the irony in hiring a veteran of Netflix’s Defenders Saga to take over is deliciously ironic.

Dario Scardapane – who served as an executive producer and writer on both seasons of Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher – has been appointed showrunner, while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have continued cementing themselves as in-house favorites by landing their latest MCU gig following Moon Knight and Loki.

The studio being lambasted for attempting to deviate away from what made Netflix’s Daredevil so popular in the first place only to pivot and recruit somebody who’d worked in that exact arena already is quite the turnaround, but on a surface level it’s reasonable to expect that Born Again won’t be quite so drastic a departure anymore.