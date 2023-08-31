‘I can’t imagine that Charlie, Vince, and Jon would sign up for something anodyne’: Veteran Marvel director confident Disney won’t dilute Netflix’s hard-R icons

Filmmaker Marc Jobst has quietly gathered a position as one of the most prolific and experienced Marvel directors in the business, even if he hasn’t come close to sniffing Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe in a canonical sense.

Having helmed the best-ever episode of Netflix’s Daredevil as well as the season 3 premiere, not to mention two installments of Luke Cage, and action-packed chapter of The Punisher, and the season 1 finale of cult favorite Runaways, the filmmaker knows a thing or two about orchestrating comic book chaos on a grand scale.

Image via Marvel Television

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter, the One Piece megaphone-wielder and executive producer admitted that while he’s got no idea what the Mouse House has in store for the impending returns of Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal as full-time leads, he doesn’t imagine a scenario where the trio would sign on without having worthwhile material to sink their teeth into.

“I’ve got no idea what they’re doing and how they’re approaching the Disney version of those worlds. I can’t imagine that Charlie, Vince and Jon would sign up for something that they felt was anodyne. They just wouldn’t do it. So in some form or another, Disney must have persuaded them to say, “This is a journey worth coming on.”

Bernthal in particular has always given off the impression that he couldn’t be lured by something as superficial as a paycheck, so we’re curious to see how the Holy Trinity of Netflix’s Defenders universe fare entering the Disney-backed MCU, and whether or not their edges will be sanded down.