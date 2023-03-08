The honeymoon period is already over as miserable MCU critics prepare for Disney to ruin Jon Bernthal’s Punisher

One of the most frustrating things about modern fandom is that people will scream from the rooftops demanding something to happen, and then when it does, they immediately turn their backs on it and decide it’s destined to fail. Just like clockwork, the backlash over Jon Bernthal’s long-awaited return as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again has already started.

Ever since Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye respectively, Netflix’s Frank Castle was always at the top of the wish-list to be next in line. Through all the rumor and speculation, though, one major concern lingered in the minds of many.

Based entirely on his status as a violent vigilante who dispenses brutal justice on the streets of New York City, Disney taking a character that arguably doesn’t work in a PG-13 setting and dropping them into the family-friendly MCU was heralded as a disaster waiting to happen.

As thrilled as everyone is to see Bernthal back, then, it’s already led to an outpouring of worrisome reactions claiming that there’s no chance the MCU has either the intention or the stones to give the Punisher the treatment he reserves.

Me watching again marvel Disney going to ruin the best punisher with some shitty joke pic.twitter.com/jX4miLbCOH — AS 🎸🤘🏻 (@Fujin_236) March 8, 2023

But I'm afraid that Disney will ruin this character!! Frank Castle AKA The Punisher is very scary and intense. Punisher means violence, and violence means punisher. These new writers will undoubtedly reduce that violence 😐…. I believe it's time to lower our expectations.🤧 https://t.co/8ozUooqyCp — The Amazing Idiot (@Im_not_zero_) March 8, 2023

After the complete train wreck run Marvel/Disney has been on since phase 4 with TV shows and movies (No Way Home the exception) , some folks still believe they're going to do right by Daredevil and Punisher. Daredevil was a joke on She Hulk 🤦🏾 https://t.co/AzzioYrIfT — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) March 8, 2023

Daredevil, yes. Punisher, no. Ain’t no way in hell is Disney going to let Frank Castle do his daily routine on their squeaky clean platform — Dragonfruit (@Dragonfr_it) March 8, 2023

But they took away Karen and Foggy. I'd rather have them back than a Disney Nerfed Punisher — Lobo (@LahuLobo) March 8, 2023

It goes without saying that judgement should be reserved until we get to see the 18-episode Born Again in motion, but it was always going to be the case that the Punisher’s return to the fray would be treated with a mixture of cynicism and skepticism, particularly when the Multiverse Saga has seen the entire superhero sandbox reach its lowest ebb in terms of both critical and audience reception.