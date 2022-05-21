MCU supporters argue if the franchise can carry on forever as exclusively PG-13

Obviously, everyone knows Deadpool 3 is going to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first R-rated installment, but Kevin Feige did go to great lengths to underscore that Ryan Reynolds’ long-awaited return as the Merc with a Mouth is going to be the franchise’s sole project geared towards older audiences for the foreseeable future.

The main reason why Marvel Studios hasn’t shown much interest in tackling blood, guts, gore, and increased levels of violence is exceedingly simple; the movies won’t make anywhere near as much money if a huge section of the target demographic is excluded from catching the MCU’s latest explosive blockbuster on the big screen, where repeat business is almost always booming.

There’s already been concern about the Disneyfication of Daredevil, with the Mouse House’s streaming service almost certainly set to tone down the often-brutal escapades that defined Charlie Cox’s Netflix run, which has in turn opened the doors to a sweeping online debate about whether or not the comic book behemoth can keep it up forever.

The MCU cannot survive if they ONLY do PG-13 projects. There are literal tons of Marvel characters for older audiences. Like there is no way Marvel can do the Punisher or Deadpool ever if they keep the PG-13 rating



It's insane that a PG-13 only Marvel Universe is even a thing — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) May 20, 2022

What bothers me is that they *CAN* survive if they only do PG-13 projects. It's the same rehashed bs Disney formula; they'll never need to change it, and it is only the tip of the iceberg of Disney's monopolizing the industry by regurgitating the same shlock over and over. https://t.co/wnPdFpUcdY — Peter Coene (@Coene_Arts) May 21, 2022

I only want Deadpool to be PG-13 if he's teaming with Spider-Man or something. We need R-rated MCU content bad https://t.co/xK5FXbX7mK — Just DP 🏹🌿 (@DeadpoolLIFE69) May 21, 2022

The MCU has survived just fine for 14 years doing ONLY PG-13 so frankly idk what you're on about https://t.co/d4zfqosPUk — mhm yep (@mhmyep02) May 21, 2022

“Cannot survive only on PG-13” So I guess the 28 other PG-13 movies that accumulated 25 billion plus was an exception? https://t.co/dyQfU4SsDE — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) May 20, 2022

I’m sorry but this is take is some bullshit.



Aside from the fact that Deadpool 3 will be rated R; the notion that the MCU ‘won’t survive’ if they continue doing PG-13 is not only completely ridiculous, but an extremely childish idea as well. https://t.co/IH1QmVBtYx pic.twitter.com/ahoRZzT6qL — eek♑︎♌︎ (@tum_ultim) May 20, 2022

I really want y’all to read more comics, saying the MCU can’t survive on a PG-13 rating is insane.



I also want y’all to just admit you hate that kids like the same hobbies/entertainment you do when you have these takes. https://t.co/U6vhhZiH0r — A random Night Skinned Ala-Negroe appears (@echap2190) May 20, 2022

Ratings don’t make a movie good. It all depends on the story they’re trying to tell. If it can be told best as a PG-13 film, why force it to be R? And they’re keeping Deadpool R, they’ve already confirmed this. https://t.co/Ymcuw0vRDz — Logan 💙💛 (@DiamondSpiderP) May 20, 2022

As you’d imagine, the initial hot take is being roasted by plenty of MCU enthusiasts, even if there is some support for the long-running multiversal story to begin broadening and expanding its horizons. It can’t be argued that were Jon Bernthal to hypothetically return as the Punisher, a PG-13 outing for the vigilante would defeat the entire purpose from the off.

Deadpool 3 is still a long way away, so it could be a long time before the saga even considers another detour into R-rated territory, which in all likelihood could turn out to be Deadpool 4 anyway.