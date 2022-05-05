Moon Knight‘s six-episode initial run has now concluded and, rather than dive headfirst into speculative territory as to what Marvel has planned for the character going forward (we still don’t know if Oscar Isaac will don the suit again), some fans have bigger fish to fry. Namely, making sure the world knows that Daredevil still stands head and shoulders above anything the Mouse House has produced.

The three-season exploration of Matt Murdock’s double life is largely considered to be the best of the bunch when compared to the suite of Netflix-era Marvel TV, and according to the latest discourse on Twitter, even Kevin Feige can’t quite manage to top it.

Interestingly, the heated discussion this time appears to have been prompted by Moon Knight which, apparently, doesn’t deserve the honor of being mentioned in the same breath as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

I’m serious stop putting the mcu d+ shows in the same sentence as Daredevil https://t.co/7qcSxZ2W9N — Hannah 🤎 (@rejectedhannah) May 4, 2022

Even at its worst, Daredevil still trumps anything rolled out by Disney, according to some.

The worst of Daredevil is better than the best of the Marvel Disney+ shows. pic.twitter.com/owHnqN2oMy — Batman101 & the Big Steppers (@TheBatman010) May 4, 2022

To be fair, Ms. Marvel has yet to release. Who knows? Perhaps opinions will change, once Kamala Khan enters the MCU.

Questioning Kevin Feige’s commitment? Bold.

If Kevin Feige isn’t willing to do stories with this level of care and quality, then he should scrap any Daredevil plans. This is one thing that can’t be messed with. https://t.co/u9f3V1ZCRd — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) May 4, 2022

Like comparing apples to oranges. Sorta?

Putting any MCU show in the same sentence as Daredevil is a death sentence to whatever point you’re trying to make honestly https://t.co/1k1Wd7XZ8q — Levi but not from AOT (@lmVengance) May 4, 2022

What could have been.

Moon Knight, of all characters, deserved to have a show like Daredevil.



I wish the Netflix Daredevil team got to work on this character back in the day. — Kunal Chopra (@Get2DaChopra) May 4, 2022

There are, of course, plenty of differing opinions on the matter, including those stressing that every show should be appreciated on its own merits (fancy that) rather than be endlessly compared with each other.

“Moon knight is ok but it’s not better then daredev…” NOT EVERYTHING HAS TO BE BETTER THEN DAREDEVIL JUST ENJOY THE SHOW FOR WHAT IT IS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/StqvDozSRJ — 🐢jay 🐬 (❤️Dayna’s Sidekick💙)👩🏻‍🦰🌙🍗 (@Parzival_jay) May 4, 2022

i agree that not everything has to be compared all the time but i also think its perfectly fine for people to put the bar high, considering how good Daredevil is. https://t.co/PkIN6m4VRy — morris (@SketchedBat) May 4, 2022

While it no doubt has belief in its ability to deliver content that superhero fans will eagerly devour, Marvel clearly knows just how dearly the masses adore Cox’s version of Mr. Murdock. The character made a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin had an integral role in last year’s Hawkeye.

Where will the pair go from here? The future has yet to be written.