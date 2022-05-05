‘Moon Knight’ fans frustrated by everyone dancing around the season 2 question

Hopefully 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will keep everyone distracted over the weekend.

So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has released six episodic exclusives on Disney Plus, and only two of them have been offered second season renewals. To be fair, Moon Knight only concluded yesterday, but that hasn’t stopped fans from already growing impatient about the lack of clarity.

Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian trickster was confirmed to be receiving a second run of episodes when Loki drew to a close, while the sophomore session of What If…? was already in the works before the reality-warping animated escapades had even premiered.

WandaVision‘s storyline will be continued in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s narrative will be carried on in Anthony Mackie’s standalone Captain America movie. For the time being, that leaves Hawkeye and Moon Knight out in the canonical cold, with social media voicing its frustrations.

Are we getting a season 2 please 👀 pic.twitter.com/jHcQTZCauv — Alejandro Saab (@KaggyFilms) May 4, 2022

Me waiting for #MoonKnight season 2 announcement pic.twitter.com/Uad04RV0xe — God Of Doggos (@CEOofDoggos) May 5, 2022

These fight scenes are always brief but when we get them they are amazing #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/fsfxEx77K3 — Craig (@CS11__) May 4, 2022

Make it more down to earth and make him a fist of vengeance by actually fighting criminals (odd we never really saw that in Season 1) — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) May 4, 2022

waiting for them to announce season 2 #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/ZBBTdLUK6h — em ♡ watch moonknight (@sugaasuno) May 4, 2022

#MoonKnight season 2 is gonna be wild with this dynamic pic.twitter.com/LTtcsNRK0n — RAIL (@ItsRail_) May 4, 2022

Like season 2 when ?? — nana 🦇BERAHTHRABAN🔞 (@Nevermorecrow22) May 5, 2022

moonknight better get a season 2 I swear — peyten ❁ (@ppeytenn) May 5, 2022

Oscar Isaac’s title hero could return for another batch of small screen adventures, or he could end up headlining his own big screen blockbuster, while there’s no reason why he can’t show up across various other film and television projects now that he’s been fully established.

That’s the beauty of the MCU; anyone can show up anywhere at any time, even if people would be able to sleep a whole lot easier if they knew that Moon Knight was guaranteed an additional six installments. That’s not to say it won’t happen, and it could realistically be given the green light at any moment, but it only hammers home how much of an impact the supernatural adventure had on its audience.