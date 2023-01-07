‘Jessica Jones’ star hits the gym wearing a Daredevil shirt weeks before ‘Born Again’ starts shooting

We’ve been conditioned to believe that the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t deal in coincidence, and Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter has been in the game long enough to know that fans are going to read between any lines, regardless of whether or not there are even any lines to read between in the first place.

With that in mind, the Netflix alum would have known full well that she’d be destined to kick off an online firestorm after taking to her Instagram Stories to reveal she’s been hitting the gym. While that seems fairly innocuous in and of itself, it didn’t take the hopeful masses more than a second to notice that Ritter was sporting a Daredevil t-shirt, mere weeks before Disney Plus series Born Again begins shooting.

Obviously, it could be nothing more than somebody wearing a shirt they don’t mind getting soaked in sweat for a workout, but that’s not how social media works. Ever since Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio were welcomed back into MCU canon, fingers everywhere got crossed tighter than ever before in the hopes that Ritter’s private investigator would be next in line.

The actress embraced Jessica becoming an official Disney princess when the Defenders Saga was added to the Mouse House’s streaming service, and it’s hard to believe she’d turn down the opportunity to throw on the iconic leather jacket and kick some more ass were the opportunity to present itself.

It’s all rumor and hearsay for now, though, but maybe it’s worth watching this space to see what develops once cameras start rolling on Daredevil: Born Again.