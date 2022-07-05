MCU conspiracy theorists ponder why Disney changed the name of ‘Jessica Jones’

Looking at the evidence we’ve been given so far, it isn’t unreasonable to expect that Krysten Ritter will be making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jessica Jones sooner rather than later.

After all, her street-level Netflix compadres Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have already made their way over to Kevin Feige’s sandbox via Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye respectively, while the pair are also widely expected to show up in Echo, and that’s without even mentioning the Daredevil continuation that’s in early development for Disney Plus.

Over on the Ritter side of the equation, the actress recently sent social media into a tizzy when she shared photos of herself looking distinctly Jessica-esque, and now the tinfoil hats have been thrown on once again after the Mouse House’s streaming service made a minor alteration to the title of her solo series.

Sure, changing it from Jessica Jones to A.K.A. Jessica Jones is a teeny tiny cosmetic change, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation from running rampant already.

Oh wow. Disney+ has renamed Jessica Jones and it's now called A.KA. JESSICA JONES https://t.co/u992ZfiSWg — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2022

Imagine they only did that so they can name their own Jessica Jones series… well Jessica Jones. https://t.co/BIUktHU6Au — Hernandy For Wonder Man (@Pollos_Hernandy) July 4, 2022

Marvel is definitely bringing Jessica Jones back https://t.co/uaqpqsJcqu — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) July 4, 2022

Disney+ has updated the title card for JESSICA JONES to the title that was originally used for the series when it was being developed at Netflix after ABC passed on it. I don't know what any of that means for the future of the show, but there you go. pic.twitter.com/AO4H7KyzAK — Alex Zalben (@azalben) July 4, 2022

1. Most of the people playing superheroes are in their 40s so idk what that has to do with anything

2. Jessica Jones wasn't even super actiony so i don't think stunts would be much of an issue for Ritter — Ant (@_Ayjaz_) July 4, 2022

the best marvel shows (jessica jones, daredevil, punisher, the first 8 or so episodes of Luke Cage) all had some sense of craft to them. they weren't all made in front of a green screen with a script written by a computer, with every onscreen second calibrated for max value https://t.co/ir3xMS13e6 — Samosas Malone Redux (@JurassicDunk) July 5, 2022

The first season of Jessica Jones is better than anything on Disney+. https://t.co/3MYtfJO0Hd — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) July 5, 2022

One of the most popular recurring theories is also the most simple; perhaps Marvel are planning to relaunch Jessica Jones as simply Jessica Jones, with the “A.K.A” prefix being used to differentiate it from what came before. On the other hand, wouldn’t that mean Daredevil would have been labeled as something along the lines of Daredevil: Man Without Fear?

The short answer is that we’ve got no idea, but maybe we can get quietly excited nonetheless.