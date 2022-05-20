Recent events have hopes for a ‘Jessica Jones’ revival higher than ever
As you’ll no doubt be aware, Marvel Studios sent the internet into meltdown when it was revealed that a brand new Daredevil series was in the earliest stages of development for Disney Plus, something that we’d almost grown tired of hearing as part of the regular rumor mill, even if it became almost inevitable when Charlie Cox dropped by Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Concerns are already being raised about the former Netflix property being watered down to fit the Mouse House’s family-friendly remit, but one positive side effect is that the chances of a Jessica Jones revival have skyrocketed as a result. Similar to Cox (and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher for that matter), Krysten Ritter’s superpowered private investigator has been touted for an MCU comeback from the second the rights reverted back to Kevin Feige’s outfit.
Coincidentally, news of Daredevil V2.0 came hot on the heels of Ritter and former Luke Cage reuniting and posting the image on social media for all the world to see, and fans have reacted in exactly the way you’d expect.
Ritter also made a point of calling Jessica a Disney princess after the three-season favorite was added to Disney Plus as part of the rebranded Defenders Saga, so it’s not as if she’d ever turned her back on the character. The MCU is going all-in to deliver as much content as humanly possible based on the 30+ projects that are currently in the works for film and television, with Jessica Jones surely destined to be among them.