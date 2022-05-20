Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ staff react to the series’ MCU revival

Daredevil fans got the news they’ve been waiting for, Disney Plus has given the green light for a new series starring the street-level hero. While the community has lit up in the hours that have followed, even former team members of Netflix’s series have chimed in.

The character of Daredevil first got the TV treatment back in 2015 as one of Netflix’s first major original series. With immediate popularity, the show would go on to air for three more seasons before being canceled in 2018.

Actress Amy Rutberg who appeared in the original series as lawyer Marci Stahl took to social media to share her reaction to the recent news hinting that she and other former cast members may be “interested to hear”.

I think there are a few people who may be interested to hear…#Daredevil #saveDaredevil https://t.co/0fz7Vta4cT — Amy Rutberg (@AmyRutberg) May 19, 2022

The showrunner of Daredevil’s final season on Netflix, Erik Oleson also reacted to the series’ renewal on social media showing his excitement to hear the series will live on — be it now on Disney Plus.

Thrilled to learn that #Daredevil lives on! Best cast and best fan base EVER! https://t.co/6Cm0BV0mY2 — Erik Oleson (@erikoleson) May 19, 2022

Likewise, the showrunner of Netflix’s Daredevil’s first season Steven DeKnight also posted wishing the best for everyone involved.

I personally look forward to the next chapter in DD’s life and wish everyone involved the absolute best! https://t.co/AJb6x4u7U4 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) May 19, 2022

In response to this tweet, many fans asked DeKnight about his future with the series and if he’d be interested in making a return alongside the show’s new team, however, the producer explained that despite wanting to, it wouldn’t fit in his busy schedule.

Daredevil’s revival will see a new team handle the project. According to Variety, this will be led by Matt Corman and Chris Ord as writers and producers.

Fans still have a while to wait before the new series is ready to launch but everyone can now relax knowing it’s on the way.