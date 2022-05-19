Fans of the man without fear who haunts Hell’s Kitchen in New York City will be excited to learn that Disney Plus has officially greenlit a Daredevil series for its streaming platform.

The news comes months after the entire suite of TV shows that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring ground-level and more mature-oriented superheroes like The Punisher and Jessica Jones — known collectively as the Defenders-verse by some — moved from their original home on Netflix to Disney Plus.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord are currently attached to the project to write and executive produce, Variety reports. Though neither one has any credits associated with the original Netflix show, according to IMDB, they have had creative roles in several other TV shows in the past. That includes co-creating USA Network’s series Covert Affairs and serving as executive producers and co-showrunners for the NBC dramas The Enemy Within and The Brave as well as CW’s Containment.

Representatives for Corman, Ord, or Disney did not comment or provide official confirmation to Variety, so the cast of the show has still also not been confirmed, either. However, it seems all but certain that Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, as both actors appeared as their respective characters in other MCU projects recently.

Cox made a brief but impactful cameo in last year’s box office behemoth, Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the blind lawyer taking up legal defensive counsel for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. As for D’Onofrio, he appeared as the surprise antagonist for the climax of the Disney Plus series, Hawkeye.

Following those cameos, Netflix’s Daredevil, which originally aired from 2015 to 2018, surged in popularity once again before the shows migrated over to Disney Plus in mid-March of this year.