‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting details tease the ‘Jessica Jones’ resurrection we all want to see

Daredevil: Born Again has a lot on its plate already in being a worthy follow-up to Netflix’s beloved Daredevil series, but the upcoming Disney Plus series also appears to be a kind of backdoor sequel to the entire Defenders Saga. Jon Bernthal is definitely back as the Punisher, with rumors abounding that Krysten Ritter could also return as Jessica Jones. Speaking of, while that is still far from confirmed, the latest casting details only further hint at the potential crossover connections to come.

As you might’ve heard, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock looks to have already gotten over his fling with She-Hulk in Born Again as Margarita Levieva’s mystery role is rumored to be a new girlfriend for the hero who sometimes goes by the very fitting nickname of the Hornhead. Specifically, Levieva is believed to be playing Heather Glenn. While details on the MCU version are hard to come by as yet, Heather’s comic book history teases the return of none other than David Tennant’s Kilgrave.

In the source material, Glenn is a socialite who dates Matt Murdock for a time. During their relationship, Matt uncovers a criminal conspiracy led by her father, Maxwell Glenn, the CEO of Glenn Industries. However, Glenn is actually under the control of the Purple Man. Although Murdock tries his best to prove Glenn’s innocence, the businessman kills himself once his misdeeds are exposed. The guilt over this, plus Heather’s increasing alcohol abuse, led Matt to terminate their time together.

Given rumors emerged earlier in the year, pointing to a villainous team-up between Kilgrave and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, the fact that Heather’s story is so closely linked to the Purple Man in the comics is enough to raise eyebrows. Plus, Tennant himself was (perhaps suspiciously) cagey and yet open-minded about a potential Marvel return just recently. It’s best not to get ourselves too hopeful, but you never know which face from the Defenders’ past could make a surprise comeback in Daredevil: Born Again.