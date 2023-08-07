She-Hulk suffers a personal blow as Matt Murdock’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ love interest is named

Honestly, the biggest surprise of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale wasn’t the moment the Jade Giantess bulldozed through the fourth wall by visiting Marvel Studios, it was the fact the series left Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock in a relationship. With the Hell Kitchen’s hero moving onto Daredevil: Born Again, we never expected the duo’s brief romantic dalliance to last but keeping the “Sharedevil” ship sailing suggested that maybe these two crazy kids might make it work.

Except, no, they definitely won’t. As we all anticipated, it’s looking like Matt’s about to get himself a new love interest in Born Again. Margarita Levieva has been known to be part of the cast for the Disney Plus continuation of the hit Netflix Daredevil series since last December, but no character details have been revealed as yet. According to insider Daniel RPK, however, as shared by Taverna Marvel, Levieva’s role may now have been named. And it spells doom for the Matt/Jen relationship.

As per this intel, Levieva is playing Heather Glenn, described as Murdock’s current girlfriend. Glenn is one of the vigilante attorney’s many exes in the comics as well. On the page, Heather was portrayed as a wealthy, fun-loving socialite who actually helped Matt fund his legal business through her father, Maxwell Glenn, the CEO of Glenn Industries. Matt and Heather’s fling serves as further proof, then, that our boy is moving up in the world, following hiring a swanky LA fashion designer to make his suit in She-Hulk.

Not that his problems are over, though, as old enemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is threatening to run for Mayor of New York. Daredevil: Born Again is supposed to be coming to streaming in early 2024, but we’d expect something of a delay due to the ongoing strikes holding up production. Still, watch out for Charlie Cox in Echo, on Disney Plus this Nov. 29.