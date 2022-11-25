Zendaya and Tom Holland are ‘settling down’ and ‘planning for a real future’ together, so can we expect Spidey-babies?

Spider-Man could soon be expecting spiderlings following reports of Tom Holland and Zendaya planning on settling down for a “real future” together.

Like every Spider-Man actor duo which has come before them, Zendaya and Holland ended up dating each other both on and off-screen following Spider-Man: Homecoming. The rich tapestry had previously seen Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, as well as Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, enter relationships. However, only Zendaya and Holland have continued dating past two movies working together.

Now there are reports from Us Weekly’s sources the couple is looking to go one better than the aforementioned by settling down and “planning for a real future together”. The couple dating was something Sony executives warned them against during Homecoming‘s filming, urging them to at the very least not go public.

The couple has had quite the following since they did make it official and public, with them a rare celebrity couple who seem like they could be together for a long time. Holland has said he is also more than happy to be known as “Mr. Zendaya”, as well as still hoping to get to appear on Zendaya’s hit series Euphoria.

Holland is currently undergoing a small break from acting following several whirlwind years as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, although there have been reports of him returning for another film. However, given his likely involvement in further Uncharted films, there could be a massive gap before he returns as Peter Parker for a fourth installment.

Spider-Man’s next confirmed outing in the MCU will come in the Disney Plus animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.