‘It’s not my moment:’ Tom Holland reveals why he sometimes avoids walking the red carpet with Zendaya

Tom Holland has already won Boyfriend of the Year with a recent revelation about the thought process behind public outings with his boo and Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya.

Recommended Videos

The actor spoke of his highly-publicized romance with the fellow A-lister in a new interview as the cover star of Men’s Health. When discussing the inescapability of being noticed in public, Holland said he tends to avoid most nonmandatory appearances — except for Zendaya’s film premieres. However, while he always shows up in support of his girlfriend of three years, he usually allows Zendaya to walk the red carpet alone to avoid stealing the spotlight. “It’s not my moment,” Holland said of the actress’ often head-turning red carpet appearances.

Tom Holland for Men’s Health pic.twitter.com/f8nn9dcq80 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 2, 2025

“It’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.” The admission is enough to make single folks (like me) both swoon and cry, but Holland’s decision to let Zendaya fly solo is ultimately a wise one, since the actress’ red carpet looks are scene-stealing enough in their own right. Who could forget the robotic Thierry Mugler number she wore to the Dune: Part Two world premiere last year? Or the satin Louis Vuitton dress she sported for a solo appearance at the Gotham Awards last month?

With so many jaw-dropping red carpet looks, it stands to reason that Holland lets Zendaya shine all by herself, but that’s not to say they’ve never appeared together in front of the cameras. In October, the Hollywood ‘It’ couple got the internet talking with matching outfits for an event in New York City, and since they’ve both been cast in Christopher Nolan’s star-studded upcoming project, we can likely expect them to appear side-by-side during that film’s press tour.

Zendaya took one bionic step onto the red carpet at the "Dune: Part Two" London premiere in an incredible vintage #Mugler look. Discover all the details and the history of her look here: https://t.co/Q63U6SMPHb pic.twitter.com/G3OO0iAPSZ — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 16, 2024

In another instance, Holland was forced to intervene in one of Zendaya’s public appearances late last year, when he shoved an overexcited paparazzo and again caught the collective swoon of the internet. Meanwhile, away from the red carpet, the pair have been involved in each other’s projects behind the scenes, with Zendaya sharing her support of Holland’s new beer brand and Holland revealing that he had read the script for Spider-Man 4 with his girlfriend by his side. Speaking of the Spider-Verse, Zendaya recently revealed that Holland is “absolutely worn down” by his role as the titular hero, but stopped short of spilling broader details of the highly-anticipated sequel.

Beyond Zendaya and Holland, the cast for Spider-Man 4 has been kept under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing the return of Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Tobey Maguire. Holland’s brief mention of Zendaya was one of multiple revelations he delivered in the Men’s Health profile. The actor, whose credits also include Cherry and Uncharted, named his all-time favorite movie (gasp! it’s not from Marvel), recalled the time he split-up a fight at Whole Foods, and discussed his years-long sobriety journey.

Tom Holland pulls Zendaya away from invasive Paparazzi. pic.twitter.com/ivbaYIWqjI — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2024

Zendaya, meanwhile, was nominated for her role in Challengers ahead of this year’s Golden Globes, and will star opposite Robert Pattinson in the Kristoffer Borgli-directed movie, The Drama. With such an accomplished list of credits to their name, we will thankfully be blessed with many red-carpet appearances from both Holland and Zendaya. Just don’t expect them to always arrive arm-in-arm.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy