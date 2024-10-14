‘Honestly, good for him’: Tom Holland morphs into Ryan Reynolds as he enlists Zendaya to help promote his new career outside acting

Tom Holland and Zendaya don’t have to do much to make headlines. But despite being two of the biggest names in their generation, the couple have always chosen to keep their private life private.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

This hasn’t stopped fans from dubbing them one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood, as well as MCU royalty! And now, Holland and Zendaya have chosen to finally give fans something new to obsess over with the announcement of a new business venture. Here’s everything on Tom Holland’s new business.

Tom Holland ventures out

Tom Holland and Zendaya for BERO.



A new premium non-alcoholic beer company, created by Tom Holland.



Launching October 16. pic.twitter.com/DwcgUAvj4g — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 13, 2024

Tom Holland has always been Hollywood’s sweetheart. But fans saw a different side to him last year when he revealed that he had quit drinking. His candidness about his struggle with alcohol has now set him on the path to his most recent announcement. In a social media marketing campaign, Holland announced his new business venture: Bero Brewing, a premium non-alcoholic beer brand.

Many actors opt to launch businesses based on personal passions and interests, so it is no surprise that Holland decided to venture into non-alcoholic drinks. Among the promotional material for Bero Brewing, which will officially launch on Oct. 16, fans couldn’t help but notice one picture in particular.

In the photo, we see a female model dressed in athletic wear, holding a can of Bero and a tennis rack. And spoiler alert, it’s Zendaya! While it isn’t confirmed whether or not the couple are in business, it is at least clear that Zendaya is fully committed to helping her man with his business.

Moreover, the couple’s united front in this new business landscape immediately reminded fans of another Marvel star who doubles as a businessman and half of a power couple. Ryan Reynolds recently officially joined the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine, but he and his wife Blake Lively have been a Hollywood power couple for quite some time now.

Reynolds and Lively have been quietly but consistently expanding their empire outside Hollywood. From beauty and cosmetics, to gin and tech, and even owning a football club, the couple has no shortage of side hustles to keep the money rolling in. Both Reynolds and Lively often appear in marketing material for each other’s businesses, just like Zendaya has for Bero Brewing.

Tom Holland’s journey with sobriety

In a 2023 appearance on the Jay Shetty podcast, Tom Holland spoke candidly with the podcast host about his experience with alcohol addiction and his decision to go sober. The actor shared that his decision to go sober hadn’t been a conscious one, but had started when he decided to try out the Dry January challenge.

While attempting the challenge, he found that he was struggling more than he expected, which was when he first started to realize that something might be wrong. “I decided to just give up for January, I just wanted to do Dry January, and all I could think about was having a drink,” he said. “It was all I could think about.”

When his birthday came around in June, he claims he was the happiest he had ever been, and was sleeping better. He finally decided to give up for good after that. Following that revelation, fans are more than happy to see him launching a business relating to something so personal to him, and only wish him the best.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy