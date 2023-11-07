18 MCU actors who have dated, married, and/or divorced

The Avengers themselves are no strangers to office romances, so it’s no surprise that many stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have got together, either prior to their time in spandex or as a direct result of working on these movies.

Many MCU icons have dated fellow actors who have starred in other studio’s Marvel films, such as Chris Evans’ romantic history with both Venom‘s Jenny Slate and Blade Trinity‘s Jessica Biel, but for the purposes of this list we’re just sticking to MCU canon. Here are all 18 MCU actors who are dating or have dated and who are married or have been married to date. Let’s start with the obvious…

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

One of Marvel’s most popular couples on screen is also one of Hollywood’s favorite It Couples right now. Yes, after working together closely for years on the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, playing Peter Parker and MJ, Tom Holland and Zendaya were confirmed to be an item in 2021, after first meeting five years before in 2016. Rumor has it they could star opposite each other once more in Spider-Man 4.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

What is it with Marvel’s British Toms falling for women whose names start with Z? Ironically, Loki season 2’s finale, starring Tom Hiddleston, lands on Disney Plus at the same time as The Marvels hits theaters, featuring the MCU debut of Hiddleston’s IRL partner, Zawe Ashton, who plays villain Dar-Benn. The couple are currently engaged and welcomed their first child together in October 2022.

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Although their Marvel alter egos, the no-nonsense Black Widow and the wacky Deadpool, couldn’t be more different, Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds used to be married. The couple began dating in 2007, married in 2008, and then ultimately divorced in 2011. These days, the pair are happily married to other people — Johansson to SNL veteran Colin Jost and Reynolds to actress Blake Lively.

Zoe Saldaña and Bradley Cooper

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

As Gamora and Rocket Raccoon, Zoe Saldaña and Bradley Cooper form two fifths of the founding members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, even if they never actually shared the screen or met on set due to Cooper’s voice-only role. The duo certainly know each other in person, however, as the two superstars actors dated for two years prior to their Guardians careers, from 2011 to 2013.

Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Speaking of the Guardians, Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt and Sharon Carter actress Emily VanCamp both got their big break in the early 2000s teen drama Everwood. Although they played brother and sister on screen, the two young actors got together during their time on The WB show and dated for three years from 2004 to 2007. They’ve yet to share the screen in the MCU.

Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Another Marvel couple who have never shared the screen in the MCU? Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper, who have been dating since 2018 and are still together as of 2023. Despite not getting the chance to work together in Marvel-land yet, both are extremely familiar faces in the franchise, with Chann starring in both Captain Marvel and Eternals and Cooper in Captain America: The First Avenger, What If…?, and Agent Carter.

Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei

Photo by TriStar/Getty Images

Fans definitely picked up on the chemistry between Tony Stark and Aunt May in Captain America: Civil War, and that might be because Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei briefly dated back in the 1990s. Playing a couple on screen in 1994’s romcom Only You led to sparks flying between the duo in real life too. Although their relationship isn’t believed to have lasted very long, they remain good friends.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton

Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Marvel fans know Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne in the Ant-Man films and Michael Keaton in Spider-Man: Homecoming (and, uh, *mumbles* Morbius), but it’s fair to say their most celebrated superhero roles are in DC’s Batman Returns as the Dark Knight and Catwoman. Interestingly, the pair actually dated prior to Returns, with Keaton initially reluctant for Pfeiffer to be cast due to their past history.

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,

Paul Bettany might be half of one of the MCU’s most tragic and epic romances with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, but in real life the Vision actor has been happily married to actress Jennifer Connelly since 2003 and the couple have three children together. Although she also played Betty Ross in 2003’s non-canon Hulk, Connelly was later cast as Peter Parker’s AI Karen in Homecoming, which was surely a meta gag at her husband’s casting as Iron Man’s AI Jarvis.