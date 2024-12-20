‘One hotel room. Separate drivers’: Tom Holland has spilled the beans on what it’s like working with Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the perfect on-screen partners and off-screen couple, and he just proved why in a new podcast interview.

Unarguably everyone’s favorite Hollywood couple by now, Tom Holland and Zendaya never miss a chance to bring each other up and drop affirmations of love for each other anytime they speak to the media. A month after Zendaya opened up about what it’s like to make Spider-Man movies with her boyfriend, Holland has given his word on what it’s like to work with his lady love. Warning: you might feel overwhelmingly single after hearing this.

In a recent Christmas-themed episode of the Dish podcast, the host asked Holland what all of us had been dying to know: What is it like acting opposite his longtime girlfriend Zendaya? And well, I wouldn’t say the internet was not ready for the answer, but it’s still enough to have everyone kicking their feet in the air. “Oh God, yeah. It’s a saving grace. Yeah, the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he remarked (via Variety).

But before he gave this sweet and cheeky answer, Holland first hilariously quipped, “Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright?” And yes it’s work Mister Holland but isn’t it the best kind of work where you can have the love of your life around 24/7? So, you better be crazy about it. Thankfully, Holland soon gave in to his real feelings and said how it’s just that “perfect thing.”

“It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later.”

Holland and Zendaya have thus far appeared in three Spider-Man movies together: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021). However, the two will remain on-screen partners for at least another year as they gear up to shoot a fourth Spider-Man movie. The duo are also signed together to star in Christopher Nolan’s recently announced mysterious new film alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and other A-listers.

But before all of that, Holland also revealed his plans to spend Christmas with Zendaya’s family this year. “I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret… to you guys. I’ll know where we’re going.” (via Koimoi) So there’s a lovely holiday and a whole year of shooting together ahead of the couple.

Previously, Zendaya opened up about shooting with Holland in a Nov. 2024 interview and called it “strangely comfortable.” Given that the two met and sparked their romance on the sets of their first film together (Homecoming), it’s only natural that they love spending time together on the film sets. As Zendaya rightly puts it, “It’s like second nature, if anything.”

Now only if we could get some tea on what the two are gossipping about after shooting, I’d rest easy in my casket. But till then, I’ll live to see them do fifty more films and give a hundred more interviews in which they prove true love exists.

